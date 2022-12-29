5 best Minecraft 1.19.3 seeds for biomes

Minecraft seeds are strings of digits based on which worlds are generated in the game. A seed will always generate the same world if the game version is correct. When players start a new world, they often use seeds to spawn in worlds with unique features.

An open-world sandbox game like Minecraft is bound to have a ton of different biomes. Different biomes are made up of different blocks and unique world generational features.

Best Minecraft 1.19.3 seeds for biomes

Acquiring seeds with unique features, such as rare biomes at spawn, is not hard. However, since the last few major updates have introduced new world generation features, most of the older seeds do not work in version 1.19.3.

Here are some of the best seeds for Minecraft biomes that have been tested in version 1.19.3:

5) Mangrove swamp with witch hut (Seed: 61080069950212637)

Swamp biome (Image via Mojang)

Mangrove swamps are the most recently added biome in Minecraft. The developers released it to diversify the swamp biome. In the seed mentioned above, the player spawns in a swamp biome with a swamp hut about 40 blocks away.

A shipwreck and a ruined portal (Image via Mojang)

As mangrove spawns generate rarely, players can quickly use this seed to explore this newly added biome. Traveling towards the west from the spawn, players will find a beach biome where they will find a shipwreck at -248, 62, 56, and a ruined portal at -371, 63, 152. The loot chest of the ruined temple has a golden apple.

4) Ice spikes, ruined portal, and villages (Seed: 9851624197873402)

Ice spikes and a village (Image via Mojang)

The world generated by this seed spawns the player in the cold and rare ice spikes biome. Players will find a snowy village with cozy houses next to the spawn point.

A plains village with ruined portal (Image via Mojang)

Moving towards the northeast of the snowy village, players can locate another village. This one is in the plains biome and has a ruined portal right next to it. The coordinates of the village are 285, 78, and -354.

3) All biomes close to the origin (Seed: 4405134068028)

This seed was found by Reddit user u/Jereaux. It has all the Overworld biomes in the game within 1200 blocks of the origin (0,0). Players looking to explore the Overworld as much as they can without traveling for many hours must try this great seed.

2) Mushroom field, ocean monument, and village (Seed: 3000044)

A plains biome village on an island (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the best Minecraft seeds for players looking to explore one of the rarest Overworld biomes. At first, it may not look like a good seed as the player is spawned on a small island. However, a plains biome village not too far from the spawn is situated on a tiny island at 138, 63, and -721.

Mushroom fields biome (Image via Mojang)

The rare mushroom field biome is only about 700 blocks from the village. The coordinates of the island are -365, 66, and -268. For those unaware, this is a unique biome on which no hostile mobs can spawn, and moohrooms can be found.

An ocean monument (Image via Mojang)

Right next to the mushroom island, players will find an ocean monument. This is one of the rarest structures in the ocean biome, where guardians and elder guardians reside.

1) Lush caves, frozen peaks, and rare structures (Seed: 167826389359076639)

Spawn point of the mentioned seed (Image via Mojang)

The world generated by this seed is incredibly unreal. At spawn, it has two of the rarest Overworld structures, a pillager outpost and a woodland mansion surrounded by frozen peaks.

Huge lush cave in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

An opening in the ground next to the mansion leads the player to a huge lush cave biome. Digging deeper, the player can also find a deep dark cave biome with an ancient city.

