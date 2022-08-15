5 best Minecraft 1.19 building mods in 2022

Building in Minecraft reflects a player's skill and creativity. All builds can be improved substantially with the right mods. Fortunately, the game's community has released a ton of mods for that exact purpose, and many of them can lead to some truly impressive results.

When starting your modding journey in Minecraft 1.19, there can be an overwhelming number of mods to choose from. However, some of the best mods have stood the test of time when it comes to building, and they are a great starting point as of The Wild Update.

Minecraft: Five spectacular 1.19 building mods

5) Compact Machines

Machines housed inside of blocks via the mod (Image via davenonymous/CurseForge)

Automation is a huge help when building a Minecraft structure. The only downside is the fact that in most cases, you have to hide the redstone bits and pieces working behind the scenes.

However, Compact Machines makes this process substantially easier, allowing players to create complex machinery within a single block that is much more visually appealing than scattered redstone components. The amount of complexity players can place in a single block is quite impressive.

4) KleeSlabs

Break slabs as needed with KleeSlabs (Image via 9Minecraft)

In vanilla Minecraft, when two slabs are stacked together, the player usually has to break both slabs to remove them. However, KleeSlabs makes a very simple tweak to the way that slabs are broken.

With this mod, players can break independent slabs, even if they are stacked on top of each other. Though it is a small fix, it can be invaluable for a builder who works heavily with the block type.

3) Structurize

A player scans an area for editing (Image via H3lay/CurseForge)

It is one thing to create a structure in Minecraft, but altering or recreating it can be even trickier. The Structurize mod, made by the developers of Minecolonies, is aimed towards helping players with a Scan Tool.

Players can use this tool to scan a specific area, and can then remove or replace blocks as needed. They can even copy and paste structures in other locations. This mod should save players a ton of time when building towns or other areas where structures are fairly homogenous.

2) Building Gadgets

A player uses the Building Gadget on their structure (Image via 9Minecraft)

Building particularly large builds tend to be tedious and can even be dangerous when done in Survival Mode. A false move can lead to a player falling from a tall structure, leading them to scramble to keep themselves from taking fall damage.

Building Gadgets helps with this issue substantially, providing players with four primary tools to assist them in their construction job:

The Building Gadget

The Exchanging Gadget

The Copy Paste Gadget

The Destruction Gadget

These helpful gadgets allow players to visualize, place, move, copy, and break blocks without need to be in close proximity to them.

1) MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

Crimson and warped Nether furniture from the mod (Image via MrCrayfish/CurseForge)

While it is possible for players to make their own furniture using the game's existing blocks, this process leaves quite a bit to be desired. However, MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod is one of the best ways to amend this issue.

The mod adds over 80 unique pieces of furniture complete with their own crafting recipes. These pieces are not only visually appealing, but are also fully functional.

As there are simply too many furniture pieces to list out, players will have to download the mod and give it a try. The mod's 46 million (and counting) downloads stand testament to its popularity.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman