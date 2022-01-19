5 best Minecraft quest modpacks of 2022

Modpacks are some of the best innovations when it comes to altering one's Minecraft experience, introducing entirely new ways to play with droves of custom content.

Thanks to the work of the Minecraft community, there are virtually endless amounts of modpacks available to download and enjoy. There are even modpacks for popular existing mods such as Pixelmon and Minecolonies.

When it comes to expanding a player's gaming experience, the modpacks are a fantastic avenue to pursue. Players who are tired of the game’s daily grind may want to look at some of the top modpacks for adventuring and questing.

Minecraft: Excellent questing modpacks for 2022

#5 - Life in the Village 2

The modpack's quest tree focuses around activities in Minecolonies (Image via Mojang)

Minecolonies is one of the better mods for building and progressing through various states of township in Minecraft. The mod allows players to take leadership of a colony, build it from the ground up, and help it thrive as a bustling town.

Life in the Village 2 is an expansion on this impressive mod, adding even more content and providing an extensive quest tree to show players new features and challenge them to push onward.

If players are already enjoying Minecolonies, it might be fun to add Life in the Village 2 to improve their experience even further. The questline and additional content includes new crops and trees, building accents, and immersive lighting.

#4 - Forever Stranded

Forever Stranded is a survival-heavy modpack that should please lovers of Minecraft Hardcore (Image via Mojang)

After crash landing on a deserted planet, players will have to act quickly to survive. The blazing heat is beating down, and they need to find water, otherwise players won't last long in Forever Stranded, Minecraft’s survival-themed modpack.

The map itself is locked in Hardcore Mode, and the only way players can survive is by securing food and water and avoiding the dangers of the night.

Don't believe the planet is barren, though. There are more than a few eerie ruins of the past to explore.

#3 - Create: Above and Beyond

Create quests guide the player from early inventions into the stars (Image via Mojang)

For players who have always wished that Minecraft had more elaborate machinery in place, there's a great modpack that addresses it. Create: Above and Beyond begins with players creating small contraptions and working their way up to more improved technology.

Players will be able to take on professions and run errands as a means to their technological ends, and eventually they can culminate all of their hard work with a journey to the moon.

This modpack isn't necessarily as quest-centric as others; its progression comes mostly from making small advancements and completing milestones over time.

#2 - SkyFactory 4

SkyFactory's progression includes Minecraft's standard advancements (Image via Mojang)

One of the most well-known modpacks for Minecraft Skyblock, SkyFactory has enjoyed a long history, and its fourth entry has reworked how resources are collected.

By progressing via the game's standard advancement system, players can accrue prestige points wherein they unlock additional blocks and resources. These advancements aren't quests per se, but they do become objectives for players to reach in order to unlock additional content.

Skyblock fans looking for something different should certainly try the SkyFactory 4 modpack. Its progression is extensive and branches into great late-game content such as new world types, unlocks, and game modes.

#1 - Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons

The renowned Aether dimension makes a return in this roguelike modpack (Image via Mojang)

This modpack isn't for the faint of heart. Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons makes exploring Minecraft feel like an old-school roleplaying game. The pack focuses entirely on delving into dangerous locations, battling enemies, and securing loot. One might even say it draws some comparisons to Minecraft Dungeons in that regard, and the comparison has some merit behind it.

Players will explore new dimensions such as the Twilight Forest and the Betweenlands, casting spells and taking on a large variety of mobs. Fans of Adventure Mode should feel right at home with this modpack, as well as fans of difficult dungeon crawlers.

Edited by Saman