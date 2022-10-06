5 best Minecraft 1.19 mods for multiplayer servers

Playing Minecraft on a multiplayer server is a very fulfilling experience, but mods can make it even better.

With so many mods available, administrators have a huge amount of freedom to customize their servers to their liking.

However, some Minecraft modifications are good for just about any server out there, and they're certainly worth looking into. They may not suit every player depending on the server's theme, but they tend to provide solid quality-of-life improvements across the board.

Below, Minecraft server admins can find a list of some of the most beloved and helpful mods to breathe life into a multiplayer server.

Waystones, Alex's Mobs, and 3 other awesome mods to use for a Minecraft 1.19 server

1) JourneyMap

JourneyMap's expanded world map (Image via techbrew/CurseForge)

Minecraft worlds are massive, and this is true regardless of whether players are playing singleplayer or multiplayer.

In-game map items are helpful but can only do so much without assistance. This is exactly what makes JourneyMap such an excellent mod to implement into a server.

JourneyMap provides a minimap that updates in real time. It also reflects terrain and structures. Additionally, the map can be expanded via a web browser, allowing players to mark areas of interest or look ahead to what areas they might find thousands of blocks away.

2) Waystones

A waystone players can teleport to via the Waystones mod (Image via BlayTheNinth/CurseForge)

Since worlds are so large in Minecraft, standard means of travel sometimes don't quite work as intended. Crossing thousands of blocks can take quite some time, even via Elytra, minecart, or horseback.

Waystones is a mod that presents an alternative, specifically, the ability to teleport to defined areas.

By crafting and placing waystones in a world, players can use Warp Scrolls or a Warp Gem provided by the mod to teleport directly to the waystone. Additionally, they can use the waystones directly for fast travel.

3) Biomes O' Plenty

A cherry blossom grove and grassland in Biomes O' Plenty (Image via Forstride/CurseForge)

Minecraft's existing biomes are certainly fun to explore, but some players may want more variety. This is exactly what Biomes O' Plenty provides, adding tons of new biomes in the Overworld and the Nether. These biomes even come with their own plant life and blocks to harvest and build with.

Players can explore cherry blossom groves, autumnal forests, pumpkin patches, and even the undergrowth of the Nether. Biomes O' Plenty improves the biodiversity of the game substantially.

4) Alex's Mobs

Grizzly Bears feast on honey from a bee nest in a forest in Alex's Mobs (Image via sbom_xela/CurseForge)

Much like biomes, Minecraft's mobs could stand to use some variety. Alex's Mobs adds over 80 new mobs to the game, including bosses that can be found in places like the End.

The mobs provided by this mod are remarkably detailed, and all of them have their own behaviors. They can even interact with the world around them, with Grizzly Bears eating honey from bee nests and Tarantula Hawks carrying off spiders.

For a Minecraft world that feels as if it's thriving with life, Alex's Mobs is a great pick.

5) NetherPortalFix

NetherPortalFix is a simple tweak, but a welcome one (Image via u/waki_m/Reddit)

Sometimes in multiplayer settings, moving between Nether portals can lead to some hiccups. Occasionally, based on how close the portals are, players may end up in the wrong spot of the Nether or even in a base.

NetherPortalFix adjusts this multiplayer issue by allowing the game to essentially track which portals are made by which players.

This mod isn't as much of an overhaul as a quality-of-life fix, but it can be a huge help for larger servers. With so many individuals building portals, players will want to make sure that theirs sends them to the right destination.

