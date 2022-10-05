5 best Minecraft 1.19 modpacks to play in 2022

Minecraft 1.19 is one of those games that can be heavily modded without any major issues. Since it has been out for so many years, veteran players usually use different mods to add new features to make it exciting and fresh. There are two major ways to play the game with mods: installing each mod separately or playing through a modpack.

Minecraft modpacks are groups of several mods working together to change the sandbox game completely. Most modpacks run on very old game versions to keep all the mods inside them compatible with each other. However, there are some great options if gamers want to play them on Minecraft 1.19.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several other modpacks out there.

Top 5 modpacks for Minecraft 1.19 in 2022, ranked

5) Fabulously Optimized

This particular modpack will add all the necessary performance mods to Minecraft 1.19 (Image via CurseForge)

Minecraft can sometimes be hard to run, especially if players load a lot of chunks or use higher render distances. Usually, users install mods like OptiFine, Sodium, and others separately to improve performance and graphics.

However, the Fabulously Optimized modpack is a one-stop shop for all the performance mods and tweaks needed for the game. It has all the best features from different performance mods that do not work together if installed separately.

4) DarkRPG - RPG Quest Magic & Origins

This modpack adds hundreds of mods and runs them on Minecraft 1.19 at once (Image via CurseForge)

If players are bored of the vanilla version of the game and the simple yet unknown storyline, they can download the DarkRPG modpack. This mod not only adds hundreds of mods to change the game completely, but it also introduces several performance mods like Sodium, Lithium, etc., for consistent FPS.

This is an excellent modpack, especially for those who want an RLCraft modpack feel but in the updated version of the game.

3) All the Mods 8

All the Mods is also a famous modpack series that is updated for Minecraft 1.19 (Image via CurseForge)

Even though the All the Mods 8 modpack does not contain all the mods for the game, it has enough of them to give Minecraft a complete overhaul. The modpack name is pretty famous amongst the community since they have released several successful modpacks. This is their eighth modpack that is updated and compatible with the 1.19 version.

It also has different shader packs baked into it, which is rare in other modpacks.

2) Medieval MC

This modpack adds different fantastical features to Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Reddit / u/Nocringeyusername)

As the name implies, the Medieval MC modpack adds different kinds of fantasy features and mods. It crams over 250 mods into the game, completely changing the game mechanics and the quest line.

Players can roam around the world to find new mobs, hidden side quests, and much more. With this modpack, the world will not feel empty and lonely like in the vanilla version.

1) Better MC

This is arguably the most famous modpack for Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Reddit / u/AbsinthAther)

Better MC is created by the same modders as the Medieval MC mod and is a great all-rounder modpack. It also has different shaders and offers players several major mods in one package. Since very few popular modpacks are updated to the 1.19 version, Better MC has instantly become famous, especially amongst new players.

It has mods like BetterEnd, BetterNether, Oh the Biomes You'll Go, and Bosses of Mass Destruction, totaling up to more than 190.

