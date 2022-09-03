5 best Minecraft 1.19 mods for improving FPS

Minecraft 1.19 is one of the most unique games since it has a near-endless world map. Players can continue to explore new terrain for hours on end without getting bored. However, the only downside is that after a while, the game might lag simply because of the amount of chunks that are being loaded.

Players are constantly trying to obtain a stable FPS or frames per second in order to get the best gameplay experience. Luckily, there are thousands of mods for the game that can greatly increase the FPS by improving certain core aspects of how the game renders chunks and keeps them in its memory.

Top 5 mods to increase FPS in Minecraft 1.19

5) Starlight

Although the popular sandbox game has come a long way, Minecraft 1.19 still runs on old light generation engine that drastically slows down the chunk rendering performance. Additionally, this hampers the FPS of the game as well. This is where Starlight mod comes into play.

This mod solves the issue by rewriting the game's entire light engine to make it extremely efficient. This drastically improves the overall performance and FPS of the game. Players can easily travel long distances without any worries.

4) Chunk Pregenerator

Chunk pregenerator is a unique mod that generates loads of chunks beforehand. There are several instances where players load and unload chunks from the game while traveling. This is one of the main reasons for lag spikes and FPS drops.

Hence, this mod pre-generates these chunks of the world even before the player enters it for the first time. Although the client will take some time to load all the chunks, the game will most likely run smoothly once everything is loaded and ready to go. Players can even change the seed and have a preview of the world before entering it.

3) Phosphor

Similar to Starlight mod, the phosphor mod also focuses on improving the light engine of the game. Since the light engine of Minecraft 1.19 is so dated, several modders focus their projects on it. This mod also changes how the light engine works and makes it much faster than before.

This results in a much higher FPS and faster chunk rendering times in the game. Other than that, it keeps the rest of the graphics and animations intact. This is a brilliant mod for those who are simply trying to get good FPS and nothing more. Additionally, it also improves the server tick rates for smoother multiplayer gameplay.

2) OptiFine

OptiFine is arguably the most famous graphical performance mod for Minecraft 1.19. It has been around for quite some time and is a tried and tested mod to increase FPS. It not only changes the core chunk rendering system, but offers players a plethora of hidden video settings to tune.

Apart from all this, if players have good FPS and want to further enhance the overall look and feel of the game, they can use shaders using OptiFine. Remember, shaders will reduce the overall FPS of the game; hence, players must only try these if they have excellent FPS without it.

1) Sodium

Sodium is another extremely popular performance mod for Minecraft 1.19 that can drastically improve the overall FPS of the game. Sodium is a clear competitor of OptiFine simply because both of them offer similar features. However, Sodium does offer slightly better FPS compared to OptiFine.

The only downside to this is that players will not have some extra video settings, will not be able to use the in-built zoom effect, and will need to get Iris mod to use shaders through Sodium.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

