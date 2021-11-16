5 best Minecraft mods to improve the nether

Mods are a great way for Minecraft players to tailor their games to better fit their tastes. By using a mod, players can add a wide variety of things to Minecraft, from quality-of-life upgrades to entirely new in-game features. Although they can add new things, mods can also help players alter features that already exist in Minecraft, such as the game's Nether dimension.

Here's a list of the five best Minecraft mods to help you improve the Nether.

5 great Minecraft mods that alter the Nether

5) Cinderscapes

The Cinderscapes mod adds four new biomes to Minecraft's Nether dimension. From Ashy Shoals to Quartz Canyons, these biomes add a number of new blocks and materials to Minecraft, which look right at home alongside their Vanilla counterparts.

Overall, Cinderscapes is a fun, low-intensity mod that's great for beginners and expert Minecraft players alike.

4) Biomes O' Plenty

Biomes O' Plenty adds many new biomes into the Nether Dimension. (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most popular Minecraft mods to date, the Biomes O' Plenty mod seeks to add a more comprehensive list of biomes to the game. It also introduces many new blocks, materials, and mobs. Many of these features can only be found in Minecraft's Nether.

With few added dangers and a comprehensive wiki page, Biomes O' Plenty is an excellent mod for Minecraft players of all skill levels.

3) Infernal Expansion

Introduced in June 2020, the Nether Update added many new features to Minecraft, as players saw the introduction of new biomes, mobs, and structures to the Nether dimension. This was one of the most comprehensive Minecraft updates to date. However, this doesn't mean that there isn't room for improvement.

The Infernal Expansion mod seeks to expand upon the Nether Update. From mobs to music discs, this community-based mod adds a variety of new features to Minecraft's Nether. It also introduces an entirely new, glowstone-based biome for players to explore.

2) Immersive Portals

An image of the Immersive Portals mod being used in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

Want to see the other side of the Nether portal? Look no further than this mod. The Immersive Portals mod lives up to its name by letting Minecraft players see through to the other side of their Nether portal. Not only that, but it also cuts back on loading screens, making for a more seamless transition between dimensions.

Players can also use the Immersive Portals mod to introduce mirrors and custom portal commands to their Minecraft games.

1) BetterNether

Coming in at number one on this list is the BetterNether mod. This mod adds several exciting features into Minecraft’s Nether, including new biomes, mobs, and plants for players to discover. For more adventurous players, BetterNether also introduces several mobs to face off against, such as the challenging Naga monster.

BetterNether is also compatible with most other Nether mods, which makes for a much easier installation. Overall, it is an excellent mod for players of any skill level.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi