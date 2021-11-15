5 best Minecraft house ideas for the Nether

The Nether is one of the most terrifying places in Minecraft. It is a hellish realm full of fire and lava. A variety of dangerous mobs can be found running and floating around this infernal realm. Despite that, the Nether has its share of awe-inspiring sights and structures, like Nether fortresses and bastions.

Building in the Nether is an experience like nothing else in Minecraft. With vast amounts of lava and dangerous mobs surrounding players, they need to be twice as careful when building there. When in this realm, users might need panic shelters or unique build ideas.

Nether base ideas that could be very useful in Minecraft

5) Small Nether cottage

This build consists of a small cottage, complete with a chimney that spews out smoke to give an effect of realism. The dominant building block used in this build is nether brick.

Stripped crimson planks can be used to build the inside of the house. This house is easy to build and only requires a small clearing or area to build into.

4) Victorian Nether house

A Victorian-era house build in Minecraft (Image via u/selfdepending on Reddit)

This build represents a house from the Victorian era. It is mainly made out of Blackstone, with the inner part of the house being made out of nether bricks.

Soul lanterns can be used to provide light inside the house, and twisting vines can be used to decorate the house’s exterior, keeping with the theme of being in the Nether realm.

3) Nether mansion

A nether mansion build in Minecraft (Image via u/Much_Excitement_4232 on Reddit)

This is an expansive build, consisting of a huge mansion made entirely out of materials from the Nether. Its pillars and borders are made out of Nether quartz.

Huge fungi can be used to make the interior’s supporting structures, and the core is made out of Nether bricks. Users can use stained glass to make windows and complete the build.

2) Apartment style Nether house

An apartment-style house in Minecraft (Image via u/Matze14 on Reddit)

This house design has two buildings attached to each other. The foundation is made primarily out of blackstone, with warped planks serving as the core resource.

Soul lanterns can be made for lighting, with crimson fungus being used for decoration. A small brick path can be made, leading away from the house into the dangers of Minecraft’s Hell equivalent.

1) Small house with mini-tower

A small house with a tower in the Nether (Image via u/Swordself_MC on Reddit)

This build consists of a small cottage with a tower. Its exterior is made out of nether bricks, with quartz being used to build the core.

Crimson or warped planks can be used for smaller decorative structures, like platforms to hang lanterns from. A garden can be made with nether wart as the dominant plant species.

The Nether is a horrifying yet profitable realm within Minecraft. However, the atmosphere has a sense of mysticality, and the game’s music certainly helps enhance that experience.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

