5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for Bedrock Edition in December 2022

Typically, when Minecraft players start a new world, the game kicks in its algorithms to generate a unique one with a specific seed number. However, these seed codes can be used to recreate worlds generated in the past or by other players.

The same holds true for both Java and Bedrock versions of the game. However, Bedrock doesn't always generate seeds exactly like they're rendered in Java.

For this reason, some Bedrock Edition seeds are quite unique. If players are booting up this version of the game and are looking for a new seed, there are a near-limitless number of possibilities.

No matter what mode a player is enjoying a seed in, there are some truly impressive world seeds to enjoy as of the final month of 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

599282705 and 4 other spectacular Minecraft: Bedrock Edition seeds to enjoy in December 2022

1) -8359609476695110720

This Minecraft seed sees players on a taiga biome survival island, but they're not alone (Image via Mojang)

Survival islands offer a considerably entertaining experience for Minecraft players who enjoy Survival Mode. Typically, islands like the one this seed spawns players on are short on resources, pushing them to be innovative in their building and crafting.

This seed is no exception to that rule. However, it does spawn a taiga village on the main island, giving players some company, shelter, and trading opportunities early in their adventure.

2) 968565878525959881

This seed provides a survival island, but a much more robust one to explore (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft Bedrock players want a survival island experience and more ground to work with, this seed may fit the bill.

Players spawn on a mountainous island with jungle biomes on its west, forests on its east, and stony peak mountains separating the two. Stony shore biomes can be found on the east and southwest shores of the island. Meanwhile, the southwest portion of the island also possesses a wooded badlands biome.

Even creepier, the island has a ruined portal at (X: 120, Z: 232) and an ancient city underneath the mountain at (X: 184, Y: -51, Z: 104).

3) 599282705

This gorgeous natural crater is found right next to this seed's spawn (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, a Minecraft seed can generate some truly gorgeous terrain. This seed exemplifies that perfectly, as players spawn south of a massive crater located at (X: 31, Z: -82). The crater features high-reaching cliffs, a coral reef in the water below, plenty of waterfalls, and a lush cave system that's certainly worth exploring.

This seed is perfect for creative builders and cave spelunkers alike, making it an excellent fit for various game modes all at once.

4) -1541124385142397106

Enjoy safe harbor thanks to this seed's valley village close to spawn (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, a player needs a place to hide away and build or craft in relative solitude. Fortunately, this Minecraft Bedrock seed offers a quiet village setup inside a mountain valley at (X: 104, Z: 296). It is surrounded by plenty of mountains to mine, trees to chop, and animals to befriend.

An ancient city rests at (X: 88, Y: -51, Z: 104) and is filled with loot. Players can head there if they are willing to test their luck against the domain of the Warden.

5) 703834489

Diamonds are within reach quite easily thanks to this seed's villages (Image via Mojang)

This seed is ideal for those who want to get to the end of Survival Mode quickly. Players begin immediately adjacent to a multi-blacksmith village at (X: 328, Z: 696), with another blacksmith-heavy village at (X: 648, Z: 824). The availability of blacksmith shops provides the opportunity to loot easy diamonds, armor, and obsidian, among other things.

Even better, diamond ore veins can be found underneath both villages. The first village near spawn also possesses a stronghold underneath it and a ruined Nether portal nearby. This seed should provide almost everything a Minecraft player needs to move quickly and get to the Ender Dragon fight as soon as possible.

