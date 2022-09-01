5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for SMP

Minecraft is a game that was destined to have a successful online presence since work on its multiplayer mode started back in May 2009, when the 0.0.12a version for the Minecraft Classic came out.

The title's single-player mode has revolutionized the open-world survival setting. However, once the option to engage with multiple players is added to the mix, everything comes together to bring forth a fun and rewarding experience.

Survival Multiplayer, or SMP, is an online game mode that has been one of the best in the game’s multiplayer section for quite some time. The reason for its popularity is that it is quite simple to understand and play.

SMP is almost exactly like regular survival Minecraft. However, its servers include multiple players playing together in the same world, sharing (or not sharing) resources, food, weapons, and adventures.

Since it's a variant of normal gameplay that everyone should experience at least once, this article will list some of the best seeds that players can use when hosting an SMP server.

Exploring 5 SMP seeds that all Minecraft players should try

1) Large mangrove swamp at spawn (Seed: 4025804172371830787)

This seed has a large mangrove swamp (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players at the edge of a large mangrove swamp, which is one of the newest features that were added to the game along with The Wild Update.

If players want to design an SMP server where others will have access to one of the newest swamp-based biomes of the game, this seed is perfect. A ruined portal can be found near spawn, along with tons of trees for wood and a lot of frogs to look at.

2) Deep Dark below spawn (Seed: -2909343002793827664)

This is a special seed (Image via Minecraft)

This Minecraft seed spawns the player in a dark forest biome. Often referred to as the roofed forest, this large area is penetrated by a river at its eastern end. On the northern side, players can find a large jungle biome, while a birch forest sits at its west and south.

However, the biggest and most compelling feature for any host to turn this seed into a playground for their SMP server is the Deep Dark biome that sits right underneath the dark forest at spawn.

Players can gather every basic amenity from the forests and jungles above while mining their way down to the gigantic Deep Dark and ancient cities below, which makes this seed quite suitable for an SMP server.

3) Deep Dark near mountain range (Seed: 7644964991330705060)

This seed has a mountain range near the Deep Dark biome (Image via Minecraft)

Just like the previous entry in this list, this Minecraft seed gives players easy access to the Deep Dark biome. It spawns them in a large taiga biome that stands against a large snowy mountain range that is composed of the jagged peaks biome.

The spawn lies to the east of the mountain range, where an ancient city can be found at coordinates 24, -51, -344. The taiga makes for a great place to house tons of pklayers in a survival adventure, as they have access to a good view, a lot of space, and most major resources near the spawning area.

4) Ancient City at spawn (Seed: -4651105460712845864)

The"Ancient City at spawn" seed (Image via Minecraft)

The third Deep Dark biome seed on the list is also among the most profitable one mentioned in this article. It spawns Mincrafters on the border of an old growth spruce taiga and a regular taiga biome.

Players can find a village close to spawn, at coordinates 48, 48. This village can be turned into a haven for trading once an SMP is established. An ancient city can be found close by as well, at coordinates 152, -51, 8.

5) Mountain range and hills (Seed: -7649949940957896961)

The Mountain range and hills' seed (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players at the border of a meadow and a plains biome. The entire spawn area provides a gigantic amount of free space to build and establish bases and other structures. A river can be seen flowing around the south-eastern side of the spawning area. Additionally, two ravines can be found around 80 blocks away from spawn.

The northern side of the spawn is filled with a large mountain range that slowly transforms into shorter hills and ultimately plain ground as it approaches the spawn area. Players can also find a lava pool on one of these hills.

Finally, the caves that sprout from the ravines mentioned above contain large deposits of diamond and various other ores. There will prove to be enough for everyone once players in an SMP server start mining.

