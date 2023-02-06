5 best Minecraft 1.19 servers in 2023 

Minecraft's 1.19 update has been out for quite some time, and many servers associated with the title are responding accordingly. Some of the most popular ones have now been updated to be compatible with the game's current version.

When it comes to joining a server for this sandbox title in 2023, there are countless options that have been upgraded to support Minecraft 1.19 and above worth considering. Since update 1.20 is set to be released this Spring, there's still time to enjoy the current game version. With that in mind, here are the five best servers for Minecraft 1.19.

Minecraft 1.19 servers worth checking out as of February 2023

1) Hypixel

Hypixel's immense popularity continues in 2023 (Image via @HypixelNetwork/Twitter)

Hypixel is still considered the gold standard for Minecraft servers by many players, and this hasn't changed, even in early 2023. It still boasts 19 distinct game modes assorted between PvE, PvP, and enjoyable minigames that help blow off steam.

Modes such as Hypixel Skyblock remain some of the most in-depth in the community, and thousands of players continue to enjoy this server daily, ensuring there's no lack of friends or rivals to meet. This entry can also be accessed on both Java and Bedrock Edition, so gamers won't need to worry about which version of the game they're playing.

2) Minewind

Minewind is a Minecraft server that isn't for the faint of heart (Image via Minewind.com)

Players shouldn't let the anime aesthetic of the Minewind server fool them; this particular multiplayer server is pretty hardcore. It is an Anarchy server, where just about anything is permitted other than cheating or harassing other players. This includes griefing and open-world survival PvP, and gamers who are just starting out can be targeted the same as anyone else. Minewind is an unforgiving server, but some individuals may appreciate the challenge and intensity it brings.

3) Minescape

For fans who love old-school MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) titles, why not give Minescape a try? This intriguing server mixes Minecraft mechanics with those of Jagex's iconic MMO Runescape.

Much like in the latter, players can spend time building up their skills, questing, or taking on challenges with friends on Minescape. PvP has its place as well on this server, much like Runescape's Wilderness. This means there are disputes to be had with other players. Younger fans who might not be familiar with Runescape may even enjoy this server if they give it a shot.

4) Brawl

Brawl is a perfect Minecraft server for minigames (Image via MCBrawl.com)

Though it recently changed IPs, Brawl is still an excellent server for players who love minigames like WarZ, Capture the Flag, and Raid. Moreover, there are certainly plenty of different games to enjoy across multiple worlds and with plenty of players.

However, the biggest draw of the Brawl server is undoubtedly its Party mode, which is essentially Minecraft's version of Mario Party played across various different maps. Players can collect currency and complete minigames while using items to gain an advantage over the competition in a similar manner to traditional Mario Party gameplay.

5) PixelmonCraft

Multiple shiny Pokemon can be caught in PixelmonCraft (Image via Pixelmoncraft.com)

Another spectacular crossover server, Pixelmoncraft is, in many ways, the definitive way to experience the Pixelmon mod. This offering merges the world's most beloved sandbox title with the gameplay of the Pokemon franchise.

Players can roam the massive server's open world, catching Pokemon and training them for battles with other players or well-developed NPCs. Additional mods and plugins broaden the experience on PixelmonCraft substantially by including new biomes, fresh social features, and much more.

