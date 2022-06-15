5 best Minecraft 1.19 update mods in 2022

After several snapshots and beta releases, Mojang has finally released Minecraft 1.19 update, titled The Wild Update. This update adds tons of new content to the Overworld in the form of new biomes, mobs, blocks, features, and more.

While developers were busy working on snapshots, the modding community was also working hard on porting their mods to version 1.19 as soon as it was released. Many mods were available for version 1.19 right after The Wild Update was released.

Players won't have to wait too long to try Minecraft 1.19 mods, as popular mod loaders like Fabric and Forge have also been updated to the latest version. In this article, players can find some amazing mods to play in the 1.19 update.

Enjoy The Wild Update using these 5 Minecraft mods

5) Biomes O' Plenty

The Wild Update introduced two new biomes to the Overworld: deep dark caves and mangrove swamps. Players are always excited and interested in the new biomes, and such players would love to play the Biomes O' Plenty mod.

Biomes O' Plenty is one of the most popular and downloaded mods for Minecraft. Just two days after the release of the 1.19 update, the Biomes O' Plenty creator made the mod support version 1.19.

As one might guess from its name, Biomes O' Plenty is all about adding fascinating biomes to the game. With this mod, players can find lots of new custom biomes in their worlds.

Download Biomes O' Plenty from here.

4) MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

When it comes to furniture, there aren't many options available in Minecraft. Players mostly have to use their natural creativity and imagination to come up with furniture ideas made of existing blocks and items. Luckily, players can use mods to add beautiful furniture to the game.

MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod is one of the most popular furniture mods in Minecraft. It is almost a decade old and still gets updated with every major game update. Players can install this mod to get over 80 unique pieces of furniture. They are craftable and can be obtained in survival mode.

Download MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod from here.

3) Macaw's Roofs

Since the introduction of stairs, players have also used these blocks as roofs. It is no wonder as stairs look amazing when used to build slanting roofs. However, players inclined towards using actual roof blocks might be interested in Macaw's Roofs mod.

Like stairs, Macaw's Roofs mod adds roof blocks to Minecraft. It features a wide variety of roof blocks such as Steep Roofs, Lower Roofs, Awnings, Top Roofs, and more. They can also be crafted using materials such as stone, bricks, cobblestone, logs, andesite, diorite, etc.

Download Macaw's Roofs from here.

2) More Villagers

Villagers are arguably the best mob in Minecraft because of how many resources players can get from them. With the More Villagers mod, players can add new villager professions to the game.

More Villagers mod features new workstations such as Oceanography Table, Forestry Table, Decayed Bench, etc., which allow players to assign new custom jobs to villagers. These new villagers also come with new and existing trades.

Download More Villagers from here.

1) Sodium

🏳️‍⚧️ Alita Teal 🏳️‍⚧️ @AlitaTeal

Minecraft 1.19 hasn't even been out for an hour but I already have shaders going with Sodium and Iris Minecraft 1.19 hasn't even been out for an hour but I already have shaders going with Sodium and Iris😍😍😍 https://t.co/kxSofoZH5h

Considering how huge the Overworld has become after the Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update, Sodium and other performance improvement mods have become necessary. Sodium is among the best FPS boosting mods available out there. Players facing FPS drops are highly suggested to try the Sodium mod.

Download Sodium from here.

