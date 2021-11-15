5 best Minecraft add-ons for Caves & Cliffs related features

Minecraft’s Caves and Cliffs update has been one of the biggest and most game-altering updates Minecraft has ever received. Currently in its first stage, it has added quite a few new features and items to the game, like amethyst geodes, candles, and the spyglass.

Add-ons are a way of adding new and improved features to Minecraft. They enable members of the community to showcase their creations in the game. These can be new player skins, blocks, animals, or even bosses. However, these are only available for Bedrock Edition.

Top 5 Minecraft add-ons for features related to Caves and Cliffs

5) Minecraft Ambient Sounds Add-on

This add-on includes some new sounds and music for Minecraft. It adds a bunch of interesting sounds, like the songs of birds and the wind, and also the sounds from the upcoming caves and cliffs update. It focuses on picking up sounds from daily life, in order to make players’ Minecraft experience smoother and more realistic.

Download this add-on here.

4) Dripstone Variants Add-on

This add-on is useful and effective for building and decoration. It adds dripstone to the game, as seen in the Caves and Cliffs update. However, expanding upon that, it also adds dripstone blocks, slabs, polished blocks, bricks, and stairs, allowing players to utilize more of the unique block in their building endeavors.

Download this add-on here.

3) Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Add-on

This add-on adds most of the features from the caves and cliffs part 1 update to Minecraft. New additions include candles of different colors, the spyglass, Copper ore, amethyst geodes, and other new features from the Caves and Cliffs update.

Download this add-on here.

2) Caves and Cliffs Minecraft Add-on

Not to be confused with the previous entry on this list, this add-on brings more features from the caves and cliffs update not covered by the previous addition. New features include an updated version of the cave generation system, with structures such as Lush caves, Dripstone caves, and even Deep Dark Caves being a part of the mix.

Download this add-on here.

1) Caves and Cliffs Showcase

This add-on adds quite a few features from the caves and cliffs update to the game. Copper and its subsidiary blocks and items are added so that players can get a taste of them. The oxidization of copper is also added, and players can act as the copper slowly changes color over time, being exposed to air and natural conditions.

Download this add-on here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

