5 best Minecraft advancements to get in the End 

Like many games, Minecraft also has an advancement progress system to guide beginners through the game. There are advancements for killing mobs, obtaining blocks, visiting different dimensions, and more.

In Minecraft, many advancements can only be obtained by visiting the End. The last dimension is home to the final in-game boss, the Ender dragon. After defeating the Ender dragon, players can freely venture to the outer end islands.

While exploring the End dimension, players can complete many advancements. Following are some of the best advancements to obtain in the End dimension.

Best advancements to do in Minecraft's End dimension

5) You Need a Mint

You Need a Mint is obtainable only when fighting the Ender dragon. During the battle, the Ender dragon will use its magic attack. The Ender dragon will shoot dragon fireballs filled with magic and stenchy odor.

Players can remove the purple cloud created by the dragon's breath using empty glass bottles. Doing this will reward players with 'You Need a Mint' advancement.

4) Remote Getaway

Remote Getaway is a simple advancement that can be completed after defeating the Ender dragon. In Minecraft, killing the Ender dragon will create a small structure called end gateway.

To get the 'Remote Getaway' advancement, players will have to enter an end gateway. Bedrocks surround the portal block on its top and bottom sides. The only way to go through is by using ender pearls or crawling.

Entering an end gateway will teleport players around 1000 blocks away from the main island. After reaching the outer islands, players will have an easy time finding end cities.

3) The End...Again...

Entering the End for the first time will award players with 'The End' advancement. Many challengers will love to summon the Ender dragon and fight it again. Respawning the Ender dragon will complete "The End...Again..." advancement.

To respawn the Ender dragon, Minecrafters will need four end crystals. Place one end crystal on the center bedrock block on all sides of the exit portal to summon the Ender dragon.

2) The City at the End of the Game

After traveling through an end gateway, players will reach the outer end islands. In the outer islands, players can find rare structures called end cities. Entering an end city will award players with 'The City at the End of the Game' advancement.

End cities have some of the most fantastic loot in Minecraft. In end cities, players can find gold, diamonds, enchanted diamond gear, elytra, and more.

1) Sky's the Limit

Sky's the Limit is one of the most satisfying advancements in Minecraft. To get this advancement, players will have to obtain an elytra. The only way to get elytras in vanilla Minecraft is by looting flying ships in end cities.

In the End dimension, players can complete many advancements, but they can be pretty challenging at times. Be careful of endermen and the void in the End.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

