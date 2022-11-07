5 best Minecraft airport maps to play

If you're a fan of Minecraft, chances are you've also got a thing for airports. Between planes and terminals, it's almost like playing with toy models as a child again (only without the risk of losing them). You're even able to get mods to replicate flying planes within the game.

Minecraft maps are custom-made by players and are often in-depth detailed, with some players building maps on building servers. If you're looking for new ways to get your airport fixed in Minecraft, check out these five maps.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft hosts some incredible airport maps

5) SeaJet Innovation Center

SeaJet Innovation Center (Image via Planet Minecraft)

One of the best airport maps to play is the SeaJet Innovation Center. This building can be located wherever you want, so you can easily use it as a roleplay server. It hosts a large airport with many rooms and spaces.

The design of this map is quite impressive as well; it's clear that the creator has been working hard to make every inch as interesting and eye-catching as possible. There are lots of different rooms and areas to explore, so even though it's relatively small in size compared to other maps, there's still plenty here for everyone!

4) Frankfurt Airport

Frankfurt Airport (Image via Planet Minecraft)

If you are a fan of airports, you will definitely love this map. Frankfurt Airport is the fourth-biggest airport in all of Europe and the largest airport in Germany.

The first thing you will notice about Frankfurt Airport is many terminals, each with its own concourses. The second thing that you will notice is that there are tons of beautiful intricate runways, and you can easily add your own if that's something that interests you.

3) Tesla International Airport

Tesla International Airport (Image via Minecraft Forum)

The Tesla International Airport is a large airport with airplanes that are fantastically designed. It has a terminal, cargo area, and parking lot. The terminal is gigantic and can contain stuff such as a first-class lounge where you can relax after your flight and enjoy the view of the tarmac below.

Many players are forced to build their own airports, but that can be extremely tiring and complicated. If you want to experience flying without leaving the comfort of your home, then consider playing this map, or any of the others on this list.

2) Delta International Airport

Delta International Airport has a unique design and is one of the most detailed airports ever created for Minecraft. The airport features a detailed terminal building, which can be seen as you approach your landing flight path. Passengers can access departures and arrivals via the amazing terminal, depending on where their departure gate is located!

The airfield is well designed with plenty of space between runways and taxiways, so there isn’t any congestion when using this map. Many different aircrafts are included within the package, which gives users lots of choices when deciding what type of plane they want to fly from Delta International Airport!

1) Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong International Airport (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Hong Kong International Airport is a beautiful map with lots of details. The airport itself is modeled after Hong Kong International Airport, complete with arrival halls and boarding areas for the different airlines that operate there. You can even see planes landing and departing at their respective gates!

If you love the typical airport atmosphere, this map is perfect for you. The map is big enough to play on it at once without being crowded together; however, if everyone starts building massive structures then it could get congested quickly, so be careful!

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes