5 best Minecraft mods that add Planes

Minecraft is a popular video game owned by Microsoft. It comes with two gamemodes: survival and creative. In survival, players typically fight monsters to survive and collate the best resources. Meanwhile, in creative, you're able to fly around and are given numerous supplies. Due to these features, people typically opt for creative as their build.

There’s no shortage of activities in Minecraft, but if you’re looking for a new experience and something exciting to explore, then modding your game can be the answer. There are plenty of mods out there, but these five will add enthralling planes and build experiences.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Five of the best Minecraft mods that add planes

5) Simple Planes Mod

Simple Planes is a mod designed to add planes to Minecraft. These planes are controlled using the mouse and keyboard, which makes flying them easy and intuitive. Multiple different engines, wings, and propellers can be used in the creation of your airplane.

This mod also allows you to create numerous copies of any airplane. This means that you and your friends are able to fly the same airplane side by side. Truly a great modpack to play on a modded server with your friends.

Simple Planes allows you to craft everything necessary for a plane such as the engine, seats, and plane armor. The ability to craft all of these items makes it possible to use this mod in survival.

4) Biplanes Mod

The Biplanes Mod is a must-have if you’re a lover of biplanes in real life. Biplanes is a fixed-wing aircraft with two primary wings stacked on top of each other. Notably, the first powered, controllable aircraft to fly, and many other early models had a biplane wing configuration.

Biplanes Mod truly adds incredible planes to Minecraft. The mod allows you to fly around the world and explore it from above, which is a great way to get an aerial perspective on your favorite places in Minecraft.

3) McHeli Mod

McHeli Mod is another very popular mod for Minecraft. It adds crazy-looking helicopters and insane planes, with some models offering the ability to land on water and float.

This is a great mod for those looking to play with their friends, as most planes have multiple seats. This mod even has ground-controlled weapons such as a stinger missile, which can lock on to any vehicle in-flight or on the ground. This would be a great mod for a war-style Minecraft server.

2) Flan's Mod

Flan’s Mod is one of the best additions out there. It adds planes, tanks, guns, and automobiles to your world. You can use it to create vehicles and aircraft if you have the right tools. If all else fails, you'll glean tons of joy from shooting a gun in Minecraft.

Every component of Flan's Mod functions in multiplayer and offers tons of fun. It's easy to make your own custom gamemodes with your friends and this mod will make them even more functional.

1) Immersive Vehicles Mod

The Immersive Vehicles mod is one of the best out there. It adds over 100 different types of vehicles that you can use to get around. The collection includes cars, trucks and even planes.

The mod also allows you to drive your vehicle in new ways by offering a look at all of the engines and operations inside them. If you want a good look at this mod, check out the video above that displays YouTuber Florensdsdw using it to fly a Boeing 737-300.

