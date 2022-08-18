5 best Minecraft amplified world seeds in 2022

2022 has been an exciting year for Minecraft seeds, thanks to The Wild Update. However, standard worlds aren't the only ones that benefit from the 1.18 and 1.19 updates, as amplified world types have also improved.

Amplified worlds in Minecraft increase their altitude during terrain generation, creating huge biomes complete with massive mountains and valleys. These worlds can form some truly beautiful vistas, and unexpected generation features can sometimes arise.

Amplified world seeds can be tough to come by compared to standard world seeds. However, in the list below, players will find some great examples that have been discovered this year.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

4504731580991241287 and 4 other awesome amplified seeds for Minecraft versions 1.18 to 1.19

1) -9004819977716037311 (Java 1.18)

A gorgeous floating island formation close to this seed's spawn (Image via u/RADIOR/Reddit)

Amplified Minecraft worlds are great for creating captivating cliffs and other sizable terrain formations. One such example can be seen in this version 1.18 seed at (X: 335, Z: 0), which features a large island off the coast with floating islands surrounding it.

One of these floating islands even has a waterfall running down from the sky, creating an almost otherworldly appearance. This is just a sliver of what amplified worlds can offer, but players can certainly set up on this island and build a memorable home or castle.

2) 1756818334829674443 (Java 1.18)

A gorgeous badlands biome awaits players in this seed (Image via u/The_Dubstep_Dalton/Reddit)

While players begin this amplified Minecraft world in a coastal region, the real draw is north of the spawn point. At approximately (X: 573, Z: -1,114), players will find a massive badlands biome that has some truly gorgeous vistas. Even better, on the trip north, players should find multiple villages (X: 272, Z: -400) and (X: 784, Z: -848), and (X: 544, Z: -384).

A desert pyramid also rests at (X: 840, Z: -1,000), and a ruined Nether portal lays close to it at (X: 728, Z: -1,128), making this seed excellent for exploration.

3) 4504731580991241287 (Java 1.18.2)

A great combo of biomes awaits players in this amplified seed (Image via u/TheChoby01/Reddit)

This seed is a great fit for Minecraft players who would like a little variety in their initial biomes.

Players spawn in a wooded badlands biome near two ruined Nether portals at (X: 104, Z: 104) and (X: -248, Z: -264) as well as a jungle temple (X: 264, Z: 8).

To the west of spawn, players will find a large badlands biome. To the east, they will find a mix of standard and bamboo jungles. These aren't exactly plains biomes that are more beginner-friendly, but they should be great for exotic exploration and building.

4) 80724429144684075 (Bedrock 1.19.2)

It isn't often desert pyramids end up in the ocean (Image via u/New-Village-5535/Reddit)

Minecraft players begin this seed in a beach biome, complete with buried treasure and adjacent to a jungle. However, far to the east at approximately (X: 1399, Y: 90, Z: -676), players will find a submerged desert pyramid resting in the warm ocean.

Players can also find a shipwreck nearby at approximately (X: 1,320, Z: -616) and a ruined Nether portal at (X: 1,432, Z: -504). For players who don't mind a little underwater exploration in Minecraft, this portion of the amplified seed has plenty to offer them.

5) -180712982499944018 (Bedrock 1.19)

This amplified seed might make for an interesting survival island (Image via u/Heliozz0/Reddit)

Survival Island challenges can be some of the most rewarding in Minecraft, and using an amplified seed like this can make for a very interesting experience.

Players find themselves on a lonely island of sorts, but with an amplified spire on one of its coasts. It goes without saying that this seed spawn should make for an interesting survival experience. However, it can also lead to some intriguing builds if a player feels inclined to make them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh