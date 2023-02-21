5 best Minecraft animal builds

Minecraft is a great building game, but sometimes it can get boring to repeatedly create the same old thing. So, this article compiles the best Minecraft animal builds.

Animals are unique builds within Minecraft, as players usually create houses. These creatures are sure to keep your Minecraft experience fresh and exciting!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft animals are fun and vibrant builds

5) Wolf Build

The wolf is a dog in Minecraft; it's loyal and will help you hunt and fight. You can tame wolves by feeding them bones, which makes them follow you around. When tamed, they will attack hostile mobs such as zombies and skeletons (make sure not to let your pet eat their brains).

This tutorial was made by the YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft. It's an incredible recreation of a wolf in-game, just much bigger. This build is fantastic for anyone who loves to keep these animals as pets. It's almost like a shrine for them.

4) Chicken build

This build is a small house with a chicken coop. It has a ladder for you to climb up and down and a roof to climb up on top of and see the world. If you want chickens inside this structure, there's an opening on one side to open or close it, depending on whether you want your chickens in or out.

This tutorial was made by the popular YouTuber and builder ManDooMiN. The chicken is incredibly well put together and looks very clean and simple. This build would be a marvelous one to show off on a Minecraft builder server.

3) Frog build

This build is a well-made, easy-to-design frog. It's the perfect addition to any property and will surely be a conversation starter among your neighbors. Such a structure is perfect for anyone playing on a roleplay server.

To make one of these bad boys for yourself, start with a body of mostly green wool and green concrete, with some wood mixed in. Next up, legs. You'll need to make a carpet for these, so if you already have the wool, the legs should be easy to make. Finally, add some eyes with a mixture of different concrete. This build tutorial was made by the YouTuber zu-wii-mama.

2) Elephant Build

This elephant build is one of the easier ones on this list; you just have to be good at following directions. The good news is that elephants are typically very large animals, but this build cuts down the size, making it a fun and easy creation.

This creation was created by YouTuber MegRae, who did an incredible job laying it all out for you and making it very easy to follow along. You need very few resources for this build, just multiple stacks of andesite.

1) Tiger build

This tiger build is the most complex on this list. It's quite advanced and looks extremely realistic, making it harder to create. This project is good for advanced builders looking for a challenge. The tiger also shows off how you can use animals in your builds using an excessive amount of detail. When making builds like this, a texture pack can often be a big improvement to how the build looks because normal Minecraft textures aren't always the best.

If you're ready for a challenge and want an animal build that will impress your friends and family, this is for you. This amazing tiger was made by the YouTuber wolfbiom.

Poll : 0 votes