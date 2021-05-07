5 Best Minecraft automatic farms to level up quickly

There are tons of automatic farms that players can create in Minecraft. For those who don’t know, automatic farms are Minecraft machines that provide players with items, blocks, or XP without the player having to constantly interact with the machine.

There are hundreds of types of automatic farms in Minecraft for players to test out. Some involve Redstone and others are rather simple. Some use naturally generated spawners to create large mob farms.

Regardless of the method used, players have hundreds of farm ideas at their fingertips. Here are 5 of the best automatic farms for XP and leveling up in Minecraft.

Top 5 automatic Minecraft farms for XP

#1 - Bedrock Charcoal Farm

Furnace farm (Image via thegamer)

Charcoal furnace farms are one of the easiest low-resource farms players can make in Minecraft. These farms are great because they only require wood and a furnace to create.

Charcoal furnace farms burn wood to make charcoal, and then use that charcoal to burn more wood and create more charcoal. These farms are self-sufficient and the furnace will store the XP for players to collect whenever they please.

#2 - Spawner Farms

Spawners are one of the easiest ways for players to gain levels in Minecraft. While spawners are generally rare, it's really not uncommon for players to come across them while exploring caves. Spawners are naturally generated Minecraft blocks that spawn mobs every few seconds.

Spawner farms are relatively simple to make once the player finds a spawner. There are many different methods players can use to trap and kill mobs automatically. A common method players use is funneling the mobs into a mob grinding chamber where the mobs are killed and their loot and XP are funneled into chests for players to collect.

#3 - Gold XP Farm

Gold farms are great for a few things: gold, XP, and killing Zombie Pigmen. Gold farms will drop more XP and gold than players can even account for, they're great for gaining levels.

The best way to build this farm is to climb onto the Nether roof and build a machine to kill Zombie Pigmen. Since mobs can't spawn on the bedrock of the roof, any blocks placed above it will have a very high chance of spawning a Nether mob, such as Zombie Pigmen.

#4 - Kelp Farm

Kelp farm (Image via Reddit)

Kelp farms are a great way for players to gain levels. These farms aren't super complex and don't require a lot of effort to get started.

The way these plant-based farms work allow kelp to be grown, dried, and burnt as fuel in a furnace. All players need to do is grow the kelp, have pistons knock down the kelp, and then send the kelp into a furnace using hoppers.

Once the kelp is smelted in the furnace, the dried kelp gives players XP and can be used as furnace fuel after the XP is collected. Overall kelp farms can be very self-sufficient.

#5 - Guardian Farm

Guardian farm (Image via thegamer)

Guardian farms are the best type of mob farms for many reasons. These mobs drop excessive XP when killed, and especially when killed in great numbers. These farms can produce up to 13,000 items per hour, including XP, primarine shards, primarine crystals, and different fish variants.

To make this farm players will need to drain an entire ocean monument, which is an incredibly daunting task for many players. The benefits greatly outweigh the cons of this challenging activity as players will not have to interact with this farm much, other than to collect their goods at the end of each Minecraft day.