5 best Minecraft Battle Royale Servers

The pixelated world of Minecraft Battle Royale offers players intense PvP experiences, making it a massive hit in the gaming community. The Minecraft Battle Royale servers are the place to be if you want to demonstrate your PvP and survival abilities and engage in heated conflicts. These servers have become popular ever since the reign of games like Fortnite and PUBG started.

The top 5 Minecraft Battle Royale servers are listed in this post, each of which offers a different gameplay experience and thrilling difficulties. This article will explore the realm of boundless opportunities and thrilling confrontations possible within Minecraft!

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft Battle Royale servers for you to conquer

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a server with tons of action (Image via Mojang)

A unique Minecraft Battle Royale server, MoxMC offers a variety of thrilling game styles to suit the tastes of all players. MoxMC contains everything from the original Battle Royale to minigames like BedWars and Hunger Games. This server promises an exhilarating experience with its sophisticated gameplay mechanics and personalized map design.

One of the greatest Battle Royale servers in the Minecraft community is MoxMC thanks to its amazing attention to detail in the maps and its frequent updates. So gather your friends, enter this pixelated battlefield, and engage in combat to win! Players never have to worry about cheaters of any kind, due to an amazing anti-cheat and staff team.

2) Hoplite

IP Address: hoplite.gg

Another well-liked Minecraft Battle Royale server that offers incredible gameplay is called Hoplite. With its distinct take on Battle Royale, this server stands out. You begin with few resources and have to outwit, craft, and scavenge to live. It's truly unique because they have so many custom weapons and items available to craft and obtain.

Players are forced to plan every move because of the extra twist of scarce resources, which makes for an engaging and difficult setting. Hoplite is a great option for those looking for a challenging Battle Royale experience because of its commitment to offering fair and balanced gameplay.

3) Hypixel

IP Address: hypixel.net

In the Minecraft community, Hypixel is well-known, and their Battle Royale mode lives up to the server's prestige. Hypixel provides a distinctive and captivating Battle Royale experience, boasting a vast player base and an abundance of game options.

Hypixel accommodates all tastes, including both solo and team-based combat. It provides countless hours of exciting Battle Royale gameplay with regular updates, leaderboards, and a vibrant community. The server used to have a normal Battle Royale game but that has since been removed and may come back in the future. However, the server still has UHC available, as well as Survival Games to quench your thirst to play a Battle Royale server.

4) RocketWars

IP Address: rocketwars.net

Rocket Wars is a thrilling Battle Royale experience that you won't want to miss. This server, which is a Pixelmon Battle Royale, ups the ante on the genre's intensity. Take control of your Pokemon and participate in action-packed battles where you can steal Pokemon from other players and fight them to win.

Rocket Wars is a must-try for fans of Minecraft Battle Royale because of its unique gameplay mechanics and breathtaking visual effects. Normally, Pixelmon servers do not offer PvP (Player versus Player) games and are simply PvE (Player versus Environment), so this server gives a unique twist to both Battle Royale and Pixelmon!

5) PlayUHC

IP Address: mc.playuhc.net

PlayUHC is a very fun server (Image via Mojang)

Finally, PlayUHC is a Minecraft Battle Royale server that emphasizes quick-witted and intense gameplay. It keeps players interested and challenged with a wide range of game types that offer unique takes on the Battle Royale genre. UHC stands for Ultra Hardcore and is a game mode where you start off with basic stuff and have to grind for about 10 minutes to get gear.

The server is a great option for players looking for exciting Battle Royale encounters because of its commitment to providing a fair gameplay experience, as well as its user-friendly UI and vibrant community. PlayUHC is constantly striving to be the best by continuously updating the server to please the community.