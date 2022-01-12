5 best Minecraft Bedrock 1.18 seeds for beaches in 2022

Minecraft has many biomes, but few are as stunning and soothing as the beach. The beautiful ocean and sandy shores make it one of the most pleasant as well as lively places to build.

Beaches are not rare, but finding the perfect beach to set up a home can be dreary. Having the right seed can lessen the burden of scouring various worlds for that perfect spot. Here's a look at the five best Bedrock seeds for players who love the ocean and a beautiful sunset/sunrise.

5 Best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for beach biomes

5) Beach galore

Seed: 1884387719

This amazing 1.18 Bedrock Edition seed spawns players on a small island high up in the sky. On either side of this skyblock island lies beautiful seashores perfect for players to build on. Surrounded by stunning beaches, players have the luxury of choosing which beach best suits them.

4) Sandy shores

Seed: 68

In this seed, players spawn on a remote island surrounded by miles of ocean. A perfect getaway to peace and tranquility, the island also has a village, which comes as a great boon as players can get easy access to food. It also contains a cave where players can acquire resources from.

3) Crashed ship on a beach

Seed: 949129412

When first loading this seed, players spawn at coordinates -236, 64, 131, which is already on the beach. However, by traveling to coordinates 38, 63, -202 they will land on the shores of a lovely beach with turtles and an exposed shipwreck on it. This beach is perfect for building a house on and players can also incorporate the ship in their builds.

2) Bustling beach

Seed: 1940172288

There is a one-in-a-million chance to spawn within a Desert Temple and this seed evens those odds. This rare seed spawns players in a Desert Temple located in a village, which is subsequently located on a beach.

The ocean, where this beach lies, is also home to coral reefs which enhances the beauty of this spawn. Players also have access to resources due to the presence of a ravine next to the village that leads into a massive cave.

1) Beach with a view of an intact ship floating on the ocean

Seed: 68899884

This seed can be considered one of the rarest seeds as players spawn on a Shipwreck that is intact and floating on the ocean. Close to this is a beautiful island with nice sandy shores that players can call home.

There is also a mushroom biome nearby that players can explore. This beach is perfect for setting up a house and enjoying the beauty of nature at its peak.

