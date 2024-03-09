5 best Minecraft Bedrock add-ons worth buying in Marketplace

Minecraft Bedrock Edition has always had a smaller modding scene than Java, as a direct result of the fact that fan content on the former is locked behind the game's Marketplace rather than openly available online. And while the Marketplace requirement hasn't changed, the addition of Minecraft Bedrock's mod-like add-ons might just be enough to kickstart modding again.

These content packs are customizable in the same ways that mods are, with Bedrock players able to combine them in any way before world creation. This means knowing which add-ons are worth buying is vital to not wasting any precious Minecraft Minecoins. The five best Minecraft premium add-ons are detailed below, along with what makes them so good.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The 5 best premium Minecraft Marketplace add-ons

1) Elemental Crops

Price: 310 minecoins

The Elemental Crops add-on is a magical farming pack that adds many different magical crops to the game. Players will need to cultivate large harvests to gather the resources needed to make different sets of armor with special abilities, as well as create usable materials such as blaze rods, ender pearls, and slime balls. The latter are especially useful for building expert-level Minecraft farms and machines.

What makes this add-on so great is its unique blending of magic with cozy farming. That, and the ability to create items like blaze rods and ender pearls, which can be annoying to get.

2) Decocraft

Price: 990 minecoins

Decocraft is the perfect add-on for any builder. This pack contains more than 1000 new items, styled after different pieces of furniture. This variety is what makes the add-on so great. Building a cozy Minecraft cabin? There's new rustic furniture to help. Working on a majestic castle? There are straw training dummies to put in the barracks.

This add-on is also updated regularly, meaning new pieces of furniture make this add-on even better for dedicated builders.

3) The Naturalist Add-on

Price: 1340 minecoins

The Naturalist Add-on is an incredible option for fleshing out some of Minecraft's lesser-developed areas. There are more than 100 different animals added throughout every one of the game's biomes; some include rhinos, crocodiles, moose, tigers, elephants, snails, and many types of fishes.

However, these animals are not just for show - many of them are interactive. Players can farm, interact, feed, tame, and even ride some of these majestic animals, making them the perfect fit for a nature-themed survival playthrough. This add-on is incredible for adding so much depth to every aspect of the world.

4) The DragonFire Add-on

Price: 830 minecoins

It should come as no surprise that DragonFire is one of Bedrock's best add-ons. The free Lite version is one of Minecraft Bedrock's best free Marketplace add-ons, and the full version is even better. There are 15 different dragons that can be found throughout the world, all of which can be tamed and ridden.

Dragons are not the only thing added, though. There are also a suite of new monsters and furniture, as well as new islands and structures to explore. All in all, Spectral Studios estimates the add-on brings in about 15 hours of new content.

This large amount of content makes DragonFire not only one of the best Bedrock add-ons, but also good enough to hold its own against any of Minecraft Java Edition's best mods.

5) The MUTANTS! Add-on

Price: 830 minecoins

The MUTANTS! Add-on is, as the name might suggest, a pack that adds different mutated mobs to the game. Players will need to keep a keen eye on the horizon while exploring to make sure they don't stumble across giant mutated skeletons with dual crossbow arms, huge lumbering creepers able to launch explosive TNT blasts, or giant fire-breathing dinosaur-like chickens.

However, not all the mutants are dangerous in this add-on. Players can team up with rideable giant mutant wolves to gain a speed advantage or build mutated iron golems that can launch enemies soaring into the sky by slamming their fists into the ground. The unique animations, designs, and abilities are what make the MUTANTS! Add-on one of the Marketplace's best.