Minecraft mods are perfect for players who wish to add more to their Minecraft.

Mods in Minecraft, short for modifications, are folders that players can add to Minecraft, which add more features to the game. Some mods are simple, only adding a new mob or item to the game, and other mods are very intricate, adding many new features to the game.

Some mods even change the entire functionality of Minecraft, making it almost seem like an entirely new game. For Bedrock players, most mods should be purchased from the Minecraft Marketplace.

This article lists the best Minecraft Bedrock Edition mods for low-end PCs.

5 best Minecraft Bedrock Edition mods for low-end PCs in 2021

#5 - Better Helicopters

Better Helicopters is perfect for players with low-end PCs because this mod does not add a bunch of new, intense features to the game. It only adds helicopters, which players can pilot and fly around the map.

Advertisement

Better Helicopters comes with eight different helicopters and a huge city map.

Download Better Helicopters here.

#4 - Lucky Blocks Bundle!

Image via minecraft.net

Lucky Blocks are very cool blocks that can be added to Minecraft through this mod. When broken, Lucky Blocks can drop a variety of things, both good and bad. This mod is perfect for players who are ready to test their luck.

Lucky Blocks Bundle! comes with:

10 different types of lucky blocks

Over 500 different outcomes

Craftable lucky blocks

Custom lucky block village

Download Lucky Blocks Bundle! here.

#3 - Hoverboards

Advertisement

Hoverboards, as described, adds hoverboards to Minecraft. Players can ride around on hoverboards or complete different obstacle courses. This mod can be played as a single-player or with friends.

This mod includes over 60 different hoverboard combinations and a free skin pack.

Download Hoverboards here.

#2 - Weapons Expansion

Weapons Expansion is perfect for those PvP loving Minecraft players. This mod adds over 40 new weapons to Minecraft, along with introducing magic scrolls. Everything added from this mod is completely craftable.

Download Weapons Expansion here.

#1 - Dogtopia

This mod is perfect for players who absolutely love dogs. Dogtopia includes 10 unique dogs, the ability to play as a dog, and 10 dog costume skins. Not to mention, Dogtopia is completely free to download.

Download Dogtopia here.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many such mods, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference.)