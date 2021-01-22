5 best Minecraft mods for diamonds in January 2021

Diamonds in Minecraft are one of the most valuable resources in the game, but they can be quite hard to find.

Mods in Minecraft are files that players can add to their game, and these files modify different aspects of the game, which is where the name "mod" comes from. Each mod is completely different; some change the entire mechanics of Minecraft, while others only add single items or mobs.

There are thousands of different mods out there, so it can be pretty hard for players to find the perfect one. This article shares a compiled a list of the best mods to find diamonds.

Keep in mind that some of these mods may be for later versions of Minecraft.

Top 5 Minecraft mods for diamonds in January 2021

#5 - Diamonds in the Rough

Image via CurseForge

Advertisement

Diamonds in the Rough is a useful yet very simple mod. In this Minecraft mod, players can actually craft diamonds instead of mining them.

Gravel and flint can be pretty useless in Minecraft, so this mod makes them way more valuable. Using the crafting recipes found above, players can make gravel or flint into diamonds.

Diamonds in the Rough can be downloaded here.

#4 - Extended Diamond

Image via CurseForge

Extended Diamond gives players a lot more uses for their diamonds because they're known to have a tendency to pile up after a while.

Extended diamond adds brand new diamond tools to Minecraft. Each of these tools has useful functions that all players will enjoy.

Download Extended Diamond here.

Advertisement

#3 - Extra Diamonds Mod

Image via CurseForge

The Extra Diamonds Mod is a Minecraft mod that adds a variety of different diamonds to the game. Each diamond that is a different color harbors different abilities.

Download the Extra Diamonds Mod here.

#2 - XRay Mod

Image via Minecraft

While XRay does not add diamonds to Minecraft, it surely makes it easier to find them. XRay mods make common blocks, such as dirt and stone, invisible, so players can see through them to find ores.

It's suggested to only use XRay Mod on singleplayer worlds, as it is bannable on most multiplayer servers, and we do not endorse cheating.

Download XRay Mod here.

#1 - Finder Compass

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

The Finder Compass mod can be used for an abundance of things, not just diamonds. But, it does make finding diamonds quite easy.

In this mod, players get a compass with multiple different needles. Players can configure where they want the needles to point, including diamonds, strongholds, and more.

Download the Finder Compass mod here.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many such mods, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference.)