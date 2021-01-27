5 best Minecraft Bedrock Edition seeds for diamonds in 2021

Diamonds in Minecraft are one of the most valuable resources in the game, so many players are clamoring to find the blue gem as fast as possible.

Apart from letting players craft awesome armor and tools, diamonds are also necessary in many different crafting recipes, such as enchantment tables, jukeboxes, and firework stars.

Diamonds can be relatively hard to find as they only spawn near Bedrock, which is the furthest down a player can go into the ground.

Seeds are defined as strings of letters or numbers which generate certain Minecraft worlds, so here is a list of Minecraft Bedrock Edition seeds that are the best for finding diamonds.

Top 5 Minecraft Bedrock Edition seeds for diamonds in 2021

#5 - 10292992

In this Minecraft Bedrock seed for version 1.16, players will spawn right next to a huge ravine. This ravine takes players deep enough to be at diamond level, so it is a perfect place to hunt for diamonds.

Not only that, but this ravine also has an abandoned mineshaft running through it, ready to be explored.

#4 - -1000

This seed for Minecraft Bedrock version 1.16 has yet another ravine right off of spawn. It is also a very deep ravine that takes players right down to diamond level. There are surely quite a few exposed veins of diamonds along the walls of this ravine.

#3 - grapefruit

Right off of spawn, a savanna village will be visible, which already brings some great loot. But, of course, there are diamonds nearby. If players find the bell in the village and dig straight down, they will encounter some diamonds.

#2 - LOADPAID

In this Minecraft bedrock seed for 1.12+, players will spawn right next to a desert temple. The loot within the desert temple is full of gold, iron, and diamonds. There is even a set of diamond horse armor. Players can get geared up right off of spawn just from one temple in this seed.

#1 - 1191211289

In this seed for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, players spawn right on top of diamonds. All a player would need to do is obtain an iron pickaxe, then dig straight down from their spawn point for diamonds.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many such seeds, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference.)