5 best Minecraft Bedrock survival servers (2021)

Minecraft servers are great places to meet new friends and play online with different players.

Servers on Minecraft are public worlds that all players can join. Every server is unique, and there are a variety of different servers for players to enjoy. Some servers are very simple, only being a vanilla survival world, while other servers have complex plugins that add mini-games to Minecraft.

Popular games that many servers have include Bedwars, Skywars, Hunger Games, and more. Some survival servers add unique aspects to the game, including currencies, jobs, property, and more. This article will be focusing on five popular survival servers for Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

5 best Minecraft survival servers for Bedrock Edition

#5 - Lifeboat: play.lbsg.net

Image via Lifeboat

Lifeboat really gives a unique and interesting spin on Minecraft survival. When players spawn in Lifeboat's Survival Mode, they will spawn in a random place, as there is no official lobby for Survival Mode. Players can find materials through mining or in chests, and PvP is enabled, so beware of other players. Players can build whatever they like with friends, and the map resets every three days.

#4 - play.euphmc.net

Image via Minecraft

EuphMC, short for Euphoria, is an exclusive survival server that players must be whitelisted in order to join. For players to be whitelisted, they must join the Euphoria Discord and will learn further steps from there.

#3 - 199.127.60.7

Image via Minecraft

Even though this server doesn't have a fancy IP address or name, it surely won't disappoint. The creators of this Minecraft server claim that they have created a unique Minecraft survival experience, and the only way to test that theory is to log on and check it out.

#2 - clublands.net

Image via Minecraft

Clublands is a new and upcoming server that holds some potential. In their SMP lobby, players can join the SMP of a popular content creator, possibly seeing them online. Clublands is also a great place to meet new content creators and find new streamers or YouTubers to watch.

#1 - pe.mineplex.com

Image via Minecraft

Mineplex is truly a Minecraft classic. Mineplex has been around since January 2013, and many people remember playing the server years ago when they were younger. But, a lot of people don't know that Mineplex also has a bedrock server, and it is very popular! The server offers their own rendition of survival that all players should check out.

