5 best Minecraft bounce houses to build

Minecraft is a game well-liked by kids everywhere, and so are bounce houses. Whether you're planning a birthday party or simply want to amuse your kids, there are a few things that are more fun. Building is a huge aspect of Minecraft, and you're able to create just about anything you like, even bounce houses. People build extraordinary structures, such as entire skyscrapers and whole cities.

However, this article will talk about five of the best bounce houses in Minecraft that will surely keep everyone entertained for hours on end.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft bounce houses are an amazing build for kids

1) Bounce House With a Parkour Course

The Bounce House with a Parkour Course is one of the most intricate builds you can make in Minecraft. It requires a lot of planning and careful attention to detail, but it's worth it for how cool your kids will be when they come home from school and see their new playroom. It's a great build for anyone who enjoys roleplay servers.

This build would technically be possible to create in survival, but due to the amount of color used, you will want to construct it on a creative server. This beautiful build was posted by the popular YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft.

2) Dragon Bounce House

Dragon Bounce House is a fun way to add some life and energy to your party. It's easy to make and requires only a few materials, so you can have it ready in no time. This would be a fun and brilliant build for anyone celebrating a birthday party.

The idea behind this project is that kids bounce on it when inside the house, which makes them feel like they're flying around on a dragon's back. This tutorial was made by YouTuber Oh Ellie Fun.

3) Bounce House with a Water Slide

It's time to add a water slide to your bounce house. This is another colorful build made by the creator TSMC - Minecraft. This YouTuber was featured twice on this list due to his incredible designs, and it's apparent how much work goes into these.

This water slide makes for a lot more fun, it doesn't restrict you to just bouncing around. Even for someone who has a great love for bounce houses, jumping in one can eventually get old, and what better to build than a water slide with it.

4) Simple Working Bounce House

If you want to build a bounce house for your kids, but don't want to go through the trouble of putting it together yourself, we have the perfect solution. This simple working structure is easy enough that even beginner crafters will be able to make one. The vibrant colors make it a beautiful build!

This bounce house was constructed by the YouTuber BrownCoat67. While it's a nice and easy build, it's a bit hard to pull off in survival mode due to the vast amount of different colored wool needed; however, it would come together well-built in creative mode.

5) Unique Bounce House

Bounce houses are a tremendous source of fun. That's why they're a popular activity for kids who can play in them and jump around with their friends. Sometimes you can have an extremely unique-looking version of the same.

This build by YouTuber CoolBlueSky is made out of clay, pumpkins, wood, and of course slime. The bounce house looks a little bit like a rocket, so you could imagine you're rocketing into the air while jumping on it. This build is a bit better for those who are newer to the game because it's not nearly as big as many of the other builds on this list, and could pretty easily be built in survival mode.

Poll : 0 votes