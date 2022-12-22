5 best Minecraft bridge blueprints

While Minecraft does have all types of builds, it's also possible to create your own. There are many different types of bridges you can make, and each one will serve a unique purpose.

Some may be very simple while others are more complicated, but all of them should be able to get you across any body of water safely and easily. This article will cover five different types of Minecraft bridge blueprints that can help you build exactly what you need in no time at all.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Fairy Aesthetic Bridge and four other useful bridges in Minecraft

1) Small Bridge

Because it's Minecraft, you won't have to worry about the weight this tiny bridge can support. The best thing about this design is that it’s made entirely of wood, which can be easy to find in-game and makes the build ideal for a survival server.

The arch on this bridge is pretty low, so if you want a taller one, try adding more pieces or increasing the size of the pillars. You can learn how to construct your own wooden bridge by following the step-by-step instructions in this tutorial from YouTuber WaxFraud.

2) Rope Bridge

A rope bridge is built of ropes, as the name would imply. Since ropes don't truly exist in Minecraft, the build was created using wooden fences that were painted to resemble ropes.

If you're looking to make a proper structure with it, then there's no need for any additional materials except for wood. However, if you want something really fancy, like some of the following builds, you'll need more advanced tools like pickaxes. This fantastic build was made by the YouTuber JayLythical.

3) Easy Small Wooden Bridge

The Easy Small Wooden Bridge is a simple design, meaning it's easy to build for most players. You can make this bridge primarily with wood, but it also has leaves that greatly enhance its beauty. It is a very narrow bridge, with a one block long path, and fencing on either side to prevent players from plunging into the lake.

This bridge was made by the Minecraft YouTuber Mr. Mirror. His beginner-friendly tutorial for the build is incredibly thorough and does a great job of incorporating minor details.

4) Medieval Stone Bridge

The Medieval Stone Bridge is an eye-catching design that doesn’t require any mods and can be built with a few blocks of sandstone. Additionally, it has one of the most structurally sound bridges, and won’t collapse even if you drive a car over it.

You wouldn't typically see a car in Minecraft, which is why this build would be wonderful for a modded server where you're able to add items such as cars. If you want to see vehicles in the game, there are tons of awesome vehicle mods available.

5) Fairy Aesthetic Bridge

This bridge is one of the more colorful, whimsical options out there. Like all good Minecraft bridges, it is designed to cross any body of water. This particular design uses wooden trapdoors for the railing as a wonderful contrast to the blocks utilized throughout the rest of the structure.

The main reason this build is considered so aesthetic is due to the amazing use of vines, flowers, and lanterns in the design. All of these details combined make it a truly magical bridge. This incredible tutorial was made by the popular YouTuber Kelpie The Fox.

