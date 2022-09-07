5 best Minecraft build hacks you might not know

Being a sandbox game with a world that almost stretches on infinitely, it is no wonder that Minecraft is known for the large number of mechanics that Mojang has offered with it. Building is one of the most-used features in the game. This is because it allows players to make almost anything they want within the confines of the world.

However, this mechanic can prove to be a tedious process. While players can use freestyle techniques to speed up the construction of some designs, others require precision, accuracy, and planning to carry out. Here are five build hacks players will wish they knew before.

Top 5 creative tips for building in Minecraft 1.19

5) End rod lights

The end rod design in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This entry is great for a creative, indoor-lighting design. It uses levers and end rods. Players typically place torches or lanterns in their builds to have some form of lighting covering the interior. In this regard, end rods have a light level of 14, which is the same as torches.

To use the items in this design, players must place two levers opposite each other on a wall. They must be facing each other. After that, gamers must fill the gap between the two levers by placing some end rods horizontally, as shown above.

4) Aquarium

The aquarium design in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft design idea is one of the most adorable ones on this list. Aquariums and swimming pools are build designs many players use during their Minecraft adventures. They employ these water-based structures to house fish or dolphins.

However, the aquarium in this build is made to contain a single fish. It saves space and looks artistic and aesthetically pleasing. Players will need a bucket of tropical fish, chests, four trapdoors, and any type of glass block (not a pane) to attempt this build. The steps to make this design are as follows:

Place a chest against a solid block, preferably a wall.

Surround the sides of the chest with trapdoors.

Open the trapdoor at the front of the chest.

Place a stained glass block on the chest.

Place an item frame below the glass block.

Place a map below the item frame. Players will have to fill in the map in order for it to be eligible for placing.

Take a bucket of tropical fish (or any bucket-based aquatic mob) and place it in the same position as the map.

Close the front trapdoor.

3) Mop

The mop design in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Some players often focus only on the exterior of houses. However, it is the interior that has more opportunities for them to add details. One example that can also be a great part of a kitchen bathroom in a house build is a mop.

While vanilla Minecraft doesn't have a mop design in the game, players can create one for display, much like many other items in the game. To do this, players need a flower pot and a trident. The latter can be obtained from the “drowned” variant of zombies found in oceans.

Once the trident has been acquired, all players need to do is aim that weapon and throw it at a flowerpot placed where they need the mop to go. The trident will serve as the handle, while the flowerpot will serve as the head.

2) Redstone berry vines

The redstone sweet berry design in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the simplest hacks on this list is also among the most fascinating. Every player has probably encountered a berry bush and realized that a unique berry bush design could be great to look at in a symmetrically organized garden.

In this design, players will need to build a wall of deepslate redstone ore, along with a bunch of vines. Each vine should go on a single redstone ore block that is stacked within the wall. The resulting structure will have the appearance of a vine wall of berries.

1) Paper lanterns

The paper lantern design (Image via Minecraft)

Customized lanterns have always been a favorite as far as the building community of Minecraft is concerned. Lantern designs that use fence posts are quite commonly used, even now.

The introduction of froglight that came with The Wild Update brings an entirely new possibility to this building technique. Instead of lanterns, players can use the froglight block as a light source, thereby representing paper lanterns. The design for the lantern stand remains the same.

However, gamers must place a froglight block at the end of the stand, as shown in the picture above, and a button below that block. This will make the creation look like a paper lantern, a role froglight can play without faltering as it has a light level of 15. For those unaware, it's the highest level of light in the game.

