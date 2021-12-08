5 best Minecraft builds from Reddit (December 2021)

The Minecraft community on Reddit is one of the most engaging and vocal communities in gaming. There are a plethora of subreddits based on Minecraft, which the game's developers officially run as a platform for players to share snippets of their builds and adventures.

Some of these subreddits include r/Minecraft, r/Minecraftbuilds, and r/Minecraft. Minecraft subreddit r/Minecraftbuilds is a platform for Minecraft players to share their builds with the rest of the community. Many builds are posted on the subreddit every single day.

Build designs can portray any structure from simple starter bases to creative nether portal designs and castles. This article will showcase some of the best Minecraft builds from Reddit.

Top 5 Minecraft builds from Reddit this month(updated)

5) Dark Castle

A dark castle in Minecraft (Image via u/Scientific__Gamer on Reddit)

This medieval build by Redditor u/Scientific__Gamer includes a majestic castle compound with multiple towers. The player has used a theme of pink, green and blue.

The top of the tower is made from Prismarine, while trapdoors seem to have been put to good use as they separate different sections of the towers from each other.

4) Desert Villa

A desert villa build (Image via u/T0mmySalamii on Reddit)

This desert house by Redditor u/T0mmySalamii resembles structures from the Al Sundan map in Battlefield V. It consists of a spacious villa with two standalone buildings connected to make one large structure. The build is mainly built using sandstone blocks and polished sandstone.

3) Dragon & Knight

This incredible build by Redditor u/BrunoELnono-Minecraf consists of a knight riding a dragon. The giant reptilian creature can be seen roaring with the knight on its back, urging it on and pointing his huge lance in the distance.

2) Simple Wooden Base

This simple wooden base by Redditor u/Aggressive-Leek8831 is aesthetically pleasing to see. It contains a small balcony with double doors leading inside the house and a staircase leading up from the ground to the door.

The interior is decorated with trapdoors and other survival essentials, while the exterior is adorned with leaf blocks.

1) Land of plants megabuild

This build is inspired by Japanese lifestyle (Image via u/craftgig14 on Reddit)

This build by Redditor u/craftgig14 seems like it has been plucked out of a Japanese movie. Pink trees circle the vast compound. The design of the houses in the compound resembles the famous "Minka" houses of Japan. The base looks even better as the Redditor has applied shaders to his game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

