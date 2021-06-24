5 best Minecraft castle designs for Java Edition

Building is one of the vital aspects of Minecraft. The world of Minecraft is a paradise for gamers with creative minds. Players can find hundreds of different blocks. Each one of them has different colors, textures, and uses. With so many options, the possibilities are endless.

Minecrafters love to build various things, ranging from simple crop farms to massive medieval-themed castles. Even though it is a block game, players can still bring out their creativity to the fullest in Minecraft.

Castles are one of the most popular builds in Minecraft. Using stone bricks, deepslate blocks, and many other blocks, players can create realistic castles and fantasy castles as well. Here are some designs and ideas to spark some creativity in the reader's mind.

Inspiring and amazing Minecraft castle designs

#5 - Real-life castles

Drachenburg castle (Image via u/Voenixx_ on Reddit)

Players can take inspiration from real-life castles and try to re-create them in their Minecraft world. Players can find various stone blocks with similar color and texture to castles in the real world.

Redditor u/Voenixx_ built a beautiful replica of Drachenburg castle in Germany. This build is genuinely remarkable and requires hours of hard work.

#4 - Medieval themed castle using dark oak

Dark oak castle (Image via Earthquak_ on Reddit)

Dark oak planks and logs are some of the most beautiful blocks in Minecraft. Due to its dark color and texture, dark oak fits well with many types of blocks. Using them with stone and other grayish blocks, players can create beautiful castles in Minecraft.

#3 - A one-chunk castle

One chunk castle (Image via u/Rowanaboat_06 on Reddit)

Using only one chunk (16x16 block area) to build a castle may sound ridiculous to some readers. However, anything is possible when a player is creative enough. Redditor u/Rowanaboat_06 created an inspiring cute castle in just one chunk.

Players who are planning to build an entire medieval-themed city can add similar castles to it.

#2 - Japanese castle

A japanese castle (Image via u/fec3000 on Reddit)

Japanese architecture has always inspired many Minecrafters to build various buildings, like towers, shrines, and castles.

Reddit user u/fec3000 came up with a beautiful Japanese castle based on Kumamoto Castle located in Kumamoto prefecture. Using stairs and slabs, players can give shape to their builds.

#1 - Mega castles

Mega castle made of diorite and granite (Image via u/u/chopchop627 on Reddit)

Almost everything looks good when done in a larger scale. While it indeed requires days of effort, a mega castle is just beautiful. Redditor u/chopchop627 built a mega castle using diorite and granite blocks for survival with his friends.

Building such a great thing in survival is worth praising. But, the use of granite and diorite is the real eye-catcher. Many players think of granite and diorite as ugly blocks. However, when used elegantly, they can improve the beauty of builds as well.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YT channel! Hurray :) Your feedback is welcome!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod