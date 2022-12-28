5 best Minecraft Christmas tree builds

Minecraft is a game where you can do practically anything, and the holidays are a time for family, friends, and of course, the Christmas tree.

That's why we've gathered some of our favorite Minecraft Christmas tree builds on this list! Some are easy to assemble, and others require more work, but each will bring joy to your world as you decorate them with lights and ornaments from top to bottom.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft Christmas tree builds that are sure to bring you joy.

5) Giant Christmas Tree

Have you ever wanted to build a Christmas Tree in Minecraft? Sure you have! Why not make a gigantic one with snow falling from the sky? The popular Minecraft YouTuber ADHDcraft made this fantastic tutorial.

This is an excellent project for kids since they can add their personal touches with decorations and lights. This tree is very generic and made mostly of wool, so it's much easier to make than the others on this list. This would be an excellent build for a building server where you can create other stuff also.

4) Easy Christmas Tree

This easy Christmas tree is the perfect starting point for new builders. It's a simple shape to create but looks great when finished. All you need are leaves and conduits, available in Minecraft through the creative mode inventory or found in a treasure chest in survival.

You can also decorate your easy Christmas tree with any materials you want to add, such as an excellent star! Once you've built your first tree, it'll be so easy that you'll want to keep making more and more different builds! The fantastic YouTuber HALNY makes tons of great tutorials. Check out the channel for more!

3) Epic Large Christmas Tree

This Minecraft Christmas tree is one of the most impressive ones on this list, and it's also a great example of what one can achieve by building. The creator made this on a snowy mountain, allowing you to see how genuinely giant it is, but you can build it anywhere you want. This would be best to build in creative mode due to how big it is, and it would take a significant amount of time to make it in survival mode.

The lights on this tree were made with redstone lamps that looked fantastic during the nighttime. The fantastic YouTuber TheLob made this unique Christmas tree!

2) Christmas Tree With Incredible Tree topper

What makes this tree so special is its topper. The topper is made of an amethyst block and shards, making the tree look majestical. This would be an excellent build for a town, making it fantastic for a towny server.

This Christmas tree doesn't have insanely big ornaments either, which makes it look very aesthetic. Just simple lanterns are hanging from the leaves, and candles are on top of the leaves, which make for great lighting. This video was made by the YouTuber Kwell.

1) Working Christmas Tree

If you're looking to build a working Christmas tree, this design is for you. The construction is pretty simple and easy to follow. It's decorated with redstone lights that flash on and off, just like you would see in real life.

The flashing lights give the Christmas tree a realistic look; this is amazing because all the redstone needed is hidden inside the tree. It doesn't take much experience with redstone at all, and if you can follow a tutorial, you can do this! The Minecraft YouTuber AdieCraft made this incredible Christmas tree tutorial.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes