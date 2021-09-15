5 best Minecraft client mods

Minecraft has an incredible modding community that has created thousands of mods to improve vanilla gameplay. Some mods have gone the distance and altered the gameplay by introducing new blocks, items, biomes, mobs, and more.

Minecraft mods are broadly divided into two types: server-side and client-side. As obvious from the name, server-side mods are to be installed on servers. Sometimes, players may also need to download them to their mods folder.

On the other hand, client-side mods only need to be installed on the computer. Players can also use client-side mods on vanilla servers. However, some servers do not allow client-side mods as it may provide an unfair advantage.

Please check the regulations related to mods before joining a server with client-side mods installed.

These are the best client-side mods for Minecraft

5) Just Enough Items

Just Enough Items is a simple quality of life mod that adds recipes for all items in Minecraft. There are over hundreds of unique items with their crafting recipe or source. Remembering all of them can be difficult for some players.

With the Just Enough Items mod, players can check out recipes for any item from the crafting menu. Many popular modpacks use Just Enough Items to help players learn about new recipes.

Download Just Enough Items from here.

4) ShulkerBoxViewer

Shulker Boxes are among the most useful blocks in Minecraft. Players can use a shulker box to store 27 stacks of items. While carrying multiple shulker boxes, players may get confused and forget which one contains unless they are color-coded or named.

ShulkerBoxViewer mod allows players to view what's inside a shulker box by hovering over it in their inventory. This way, players won't have to place a shulker box to check its content. Instead of the mod, players can also use datapacks to get the same feature.

Download ShulkerBoxViewer from here.

3) Dynamic Lights

Dynamic Lights does what its name says. This mod adds dynamic behavior to portable light sources in Minecraft. Players can carry light sources in their hands, and it will produce light. Dynamic Lights is a helpful and straightforward mod for players without Optifine who do not want to spam caves with torches while exploring.

Download Dynamic Lights from here.

2) Litematica

Litematica is the successor to the Schematica mod. It adds the ability to create blueprints for structures in Minecraft. This mod is mainly used for building copies of structures and farms which require precision.

With Litematica, players can make blueprints of any structure and then follow it and build the same structure block by block. Players can also make blueprints from offline worlds and use them on servers or a different world.

Download Litematica from here.

1) Optifine

Optifine is probably the most used client-side Minecraft mod. It improves the visual aspect of the game and provides additional settings to improve game performance. Shader support is one of the main reasons to use Optifine. Players can improve Minecraft's graphics by using shaders.

Download Optifine from here.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

