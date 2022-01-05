5 best Minecraft commands in 2022

For virtually the entirety of Minecraft's existence, the game has possessed many commands for players to utilize to perform several different functions.

For most intents and purposes in Minecraft now, users will need to enable cheats on their single-player world or multiplayer server to use commands. However, once that has been accomplished, there's a massive collection of command options available.

Some of these are really deep in the weeds, concerning many of Minecraft's core mechanics. However, other commands are substantially more practical and can be used to have a lot of fun. As the new year arrives, it's best to look at the top commands players love.

Minecraft: Five most useful commands in 2022

5) /Gamemode

/Gamemode changes the world's game mode without going into the settings (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, Minecraft players want a little more flexibility from their world's game modes. Playing in Survival Mode is all well and good, but sometimes, changing things up to Creative Mode can be fun when building a specific project or moving throughout the map.

It also doesn't hurt to switch to Spectator mode to watch fellow players occasionally. Doing many of these game mode changes requires them hopping out of a world or server and reconfiguring the game mode (or using the Open to LAN trick in single-player).

However, with /gamemode, users can change their game mode on the fly for themselves or anyone/everyone they're playing with.

4) /Locate and /Locatebiome

/Locate can help players find structures (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's list of generated biomes and structures is only increasing, and finding some of them can be difficult. Structures like ocean monuments are buried deep underwater, and new cave biomes are found underground.

However, thanks to /locate and /locatebiome, gamers can be given coordinates by Minecraft's console as to where the nearest biome or structure of choice can be found. That ought to save a few hours of searching!

3) /Experience and /Xp

Free experience is always welcomed in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Experience is a needed commodity in Minecraft, primarily for enchanting gear or repairing items. Because of that, many players build farms for experience, but they may not always be close by or have enough XP to perform the action they want to.

Fortunately, /experience and /xp can give or remove experience from users. Though some gamers likely don't want to remove their XP, these commands make for a great way to add experience levels for free, allowing for repairs and enchantments at will.

2) /Summon

Interesting mob combos like wolf jockeys can be made with /summon (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, the /summon command lets players create entities within a Minecraft world. Based on the parameters set forward by users (or command block) who execute the command, different types of entities can be created, some of which defy the generation rules that Minecraft ordinarily goes by.

Gamers can even do things like equip certain entities or remove their artificial intelligence. Its command structure isn't simple, but once they know how the /summon command works in earnest, they can make some very interesting entities.

1) /Teleport and /TP

/Teleport is one of the most convenient commands in the entire game (Image via Mojang)

Used far and wide in single-player and multiplayer Minecraft servers, /teleport and /tp are executed to move players and entities to specific coordinates or other entities themselves. It's utilized significantly in hugely-popular multiplayer servers like Hypixel Skyblock, transitioning players between their private islands and the main server hub.

However, that shouldn't stop Minecraft builders from using it at length for their own purposes.

Readers can move themselves to points of interest, along with their friends, or group all players together into one location. It's all possible via the /teleport and /tp command.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer