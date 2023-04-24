5 best Minecraft convenient store builds

Ever thought about constructing convenient stores in Minecraft? Building has been a huge aspect of the game ever since its release and has gone from strength to strength. People start new build projects every day and show them off all over. In this article, we've found some of the best convenience store builds and put them together for your enjoyment.

Convenient stores can make for amazing builds in Minecraft

1) Japanese Corner Store

This build is a great example of how to create an authentic-looking convenience store. The creator, Freedom. did an amazing job of making it look like a real Japanese corner store.

It can contain everything you'd expect in one: food items like cup ramen or udon noodles; drinks like green tea and soda; and even some video games for sale. These things are not normal in Minecraft, which makes this great for a roleplay server.

If you're looking for inspiration to build your own Minecraft convenience store, this one will help you. Anyone can tell how much effort was put into this build, it would look great anywhere.

2) 7-Eleven Convenience Store

The 7-Eleven convenience store is a popular franchise in Asia but not just limited to that region. You can find similar stores throughout Europe, Australia, and North America. If you're looking for an easy build for beginners or even the more experienced builders out there, this is a great place to start.

This Minecraft 7-Eleven convenience store is modeled after its real-world counterpart: simple yet effective, the materials may be a bit hard to get, so it's optimal to build on a creative server. The best thing about this build is how customizable it is - you can create your own designs based on what works best for your playstyle.

3) Japanese Style Convenience Store

This Minecraft build is based on a Japanese convenience store. This build's design is unique and captures the feel of an authentic Japanese convenience store. Convenience stores in Japan are just a whole different vibe to almost anywhere else in the world. This incredible build was made by YouTuber GitBag.

The store has an exterior made out of primarily wood, giving it a very traditional look. It also has a roof with tons of seating, so you can chill on top of it. Inside are shelves stocked with food items like ramen noodles and rice balls. You can even make a coffee machine where customers can buy coffee drinks.

Finally, there is also an area where customers can purchase items using cash or credit cards at one end. There is also another employee working behind the counter who takes payment from customers before handing them their goods.

4) Oxxo Convenience Store

Oxxo is a chain of convenience stores in Mexico. The stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They sell food and drinks, cigarettes, magazines, newspapers, and many other necessities. This tutorial is made by the creator Cyber Junky.

Oxxo is similar to 7-Eleven because both chains have many locations throughout their respective countries (Mexico and the United States). In addition to selling basic necessities like food, drinks, and cigarettes at low prices - often with discounts for customers who pay in cash - Oxxo also offers ATMs at many of its locations so that customers can withdraw money without having to go all the way home first. If you want to make your build as authentic as possible, all of this should be featured in the build.

5) Redstone Convenience Store

This is a redstone convenience store, and unlike all the other builds on this list, it's only available in Minecraft. It's not a recreation of anything else but just a nice and simple convenience store that is automatic. The doors can be opened with a redstone contraption.

This convenience store was constructed by YouTuber Mumbo Jumbo. This is a great build for those who want to build a city. It's made of iron blocks, so it should ideally be built in creative mode. However, if you want to put in the work, it can be done in survival.

