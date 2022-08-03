5 best Minecraft cottages for beginners

Cottages are among the favorite buildings to be developed by Minecraft players. This tutorial will list the top five beginner options for people wishing to construct an amazing and elegant cottage.

Although at its core, Minecraft is a survival game, gamers like creating complex structures to impress friends and other players. This is especially true when playing on Minecraft creative servers or in other building-focused game modes.

Cottages are generally easy to build for beginners

5) Small Cottage

Starting off this list is an extremely small cottage, perfect for true beginners. This tutorial was made by the great Minecraft YouTuber "Ayvocado". It is really tiny, yet it has a lot of unique elements that make it stand out.

The construction is really quaint, with elements like a slanted roof and a tiny farming area in front. Despite being without a doubt the cutest option, it doesn't have a lot of interior space.

4) Simple Cottage

Up next is this fantastic, simple cottage, created by the popular Minecraft YouTuber "PlatinumThief". This cottage has two levels, giving it a lot more space than most cottages, although being small enough for it to be amazing for beginners.

This build features a very beautiful design, with tons of windows on the building, along with a stairway to the entrance of the cottage. It is a very homey option, being very nicely decorated and having a spectacular chimney.

3) Cozy Cottage

For those looking for an extremely cozy looking cottage, this is the perfect choice for you. This time, YouTuber "KoalaBuilds" showed off their breathtaking building skills with this amazing tutorial.

This build is nothing less than exquisitely esthetically pleasing. This is a very unique build due to it being two separate cottage-type houses connected to each other. The small walkway around this build also gives it a very artistic look, which gives prominence to the cottage.

2) Easy-to-Build Cottage

Next up is this incredibly easy-to-build cottage, and although it is a lot bigger of a build than the others on this list, it's still surprisingly good for beginners. This terrific cottage tutorial was produced by the fantastic Minecraft YouTuber "Dio Rods".

One of the things that really stands out about this cottage is the fact that it has a greenhouse connected to it, which gives it a distinctive look. This build is better suited for players making builds in towny servers. This is due to the fact that players need a vast amount of resources to build this.

1) Aesthetic Cottage

Last but certainly not least is this unbelievable cottage build made by the same YouTuber who made the 4th option on this list "PlatinumThief." Although this tutorial is made by the same YouTuber, it's a much more complex build yet still quite easy to build and that's why it's featured first on this list.

Even though it costs a lot of resources to create, this cottage is very useful and has a variety of rooms with various functions. It's difficult to make a mistake with this build if you are good at following instructions, this is perfect for you.

I recommend trying to build this in the plot world of a prison server as that's a great place to show off these builds.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

