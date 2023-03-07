5 best Minecraft crane builds

Minecraft is the perfect game for any kid who loves to create things. Whether you're building houses, castles, or skyscrapers, there's no limit to how big you can go!

It's also a great way to teach kids about physics and math. Once they get into it, they'll start experimenting with different materials and see what works best for various projects in terms of strength, weight capacity, and more. But what if you want something besides a house? What if you're looking for something truly epic?

Have you ever seen a crane in real life? They're truly incredibly designed and can tower above almost any building. These structures are not necessary to build in Minecraft as they don't have any real purpose unless playing with mods, but they still make for fascinating builds. Follow along as this article lists five of the best crane creations in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Cranes are truly amazing creations in Minecraft

1) Small crane

A small crane is a great way to build up your collection in Minecraft. Since it's very easy to make and requires only a few materials, it's perfect for new players who want to learn how to build cranes in Minecraft but don't have much experience yet.

This incredible crane build was made by Minecraft YouTuber BrokenPixelSK. A creation such as this would be fantastic for anyone playing on a roleplay server, because although it doesn't work, it looks amazing in-game. A great way to make this crane look even better is by building it next to a house, which makes it look like its in use.

2) Simple medieval crane

This is a simple crane that can even be built in the survival gamemode, on any survival server due to the small amount of materials required. It's not very realistic looking due to it being made out of wood, and is something you would see in medieval times.

This is another crane build that would be perfect for beginners, and all players should be able to easily follow the video tutorial to construct it. This build was created by the YouTuber Minecraft Ninja!

3) Modern realistic tower crane

A tower crane is a machine used to lift heavy objects, such as building materials or vehicles. It consists of several parts, including a main beam that supports the weight of whatever needs to be lifted and two counterbalances, which balance out the load so it doesn't tip over. Of course, none of this matters in Minecraft, but this build is meant to be realistic and really does the job!

This fabulous creation can be made using whatever colors you like, but if you want to follow the video, the crane primarily uses red, blue, and white. This would look incredible placed near a Minecraft skyscraper! This tutorial was made by YouTuber crafterjacob.

4) Medieval harbor crane

A crane is a type of machine, generally an electromechanical device, that can be used to lift heavy objects and transfer them from one place to another. They are often used in manufacturing but also in transportation and other fields. This build was constructed to look like a specific type of crane that is not seen as much today.

The cranes were first used in ancient China and Greece as early as 4th century BC. The earliest known evidence for their existence dates back to the Roman Empire, where they were called "Levatores."

They were constructed based on the principle of mechanical advantage with winches and pulleys as their main components. Players can use mods to make builds mechanical, which is something anyone can do with this build! This crane was made by YouTuber jlnGaming.

5) Construction crane

The construction crane is a huge, powerful machine that can easily be seen from very far away. It is large and costs a lot of resources to build, but it is insane to see once built. The crane was designed to be placed next to building projects like skyscrapers and bridges.

The construction crane was built using several different types of blocks, such as yellow concrete, iron bars, and stone. Since this is a difficult build and would almost be impossible to pull off in Survival mode, anyone looking to create it should be making great use of Creative mode. This design was constructed by YouTuber heyitskad.

Poll : 0 votes