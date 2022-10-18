5 best Minecraft decoration mods for beginners in 2022

Minecraft's blocks and items are a decorator's dream, and players have come up with various creative ways to adorn their homes and bases. However, with a few mods in the mix, they can make their decorative experience even better.

There are various community-created mods that can vastly improve the Minecraft decoration experience with new blocks and items.

Many of these additions have full functionality, making them interactable with players and providing new opportunities for builders and decorators. These mods are certainly worth a look for creators who wish to expand on their build capabilities.

Countless decoration mods exist online, but it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the finest for beginners.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Comforts, Paintings ++, and 3 other Minecraft decoration mods to check out

1) MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

Various decorative pieces of MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod (Image via MrCrayfish/CurseForge)

One of Minecraft's most comprehensive furniture mods ever conceived, MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod is a fantastic option for any player.

The mod adds over 80 different furniture pieces to the game, with most of them being fully functional, including kitchenware, sleeping pieces, and even mailboxes. It also possesses compatibility with modded wood types if they've been added to a player's game.

There's simply too much included in MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod to list, so players will just have to dive into it. It's truly astonishing how magnificently this mod can completely change the appeal of a base, house, or any build in general.

2) Comforts

A player places a sleeping hammock using Comforts (Image via TheillusiveC4/9Minecraft)

While decorating a base's interior is one thing, Minecraft players sometimes also need to spruce up the exterior.

Comforts is a mod that adds the likes of sleeping bags and hammocks to the game, which are both decorative and useful while traveling. These sleeping blocks don't change your set spawn point, and they come in 16 different colors.

Comforts is an excellent mod for a budding camper or survivalist. The addition of sleeping bags and hammocks can make a player-forged campsite feel much more homely.

3) Decorative Blocks

A medieval castle dining hall using blocks from the Decorative Blocks mod (Image via stohun/CurseForge)

While Minecraft possesses plenty of decorative blocks on its own, the Decorative Blocks mod amplifies the roster even further.

The mod adds approximately 14 new blocks to the game, often focusing on a medieval theme. However, blocks such as bonfires and wooden palisades can be used in many different builds that have more modern aesthetics.

Decorative Blocks also possesses compatibility with the Biomes O' Plenty mod. This presents some excellent opportunities to build within the various new biomes that Biomes O' Plenty provides.

4) Paintings ++

The painting selection menu of Paintings ++ (Image via AbsolemJackDaw/CurseForge)

While vanilla Minecraft certainly has an assortment of paintings for decoration, Paintings ++ improves that collection while allowing players to select which paintings they place.

The range of paintings is quite diverse, from styles with a vanilla feel as well as those based on film and video games.

The ability to select specific paintings is also a huge upside. Players usually have to break and place the items over and over again until they find the design that they like.

Paintings ++ is both aesthetically pleasing as well as time-saving.

5) Bonsai Trees 3

A Bonsai Tree grows in its planter box via Bonsai Planters 3 (Image via Davenonymous/Minecraftmods.com)

Adding greenery like trees is a surefire way to improve the visual appeal of your builds in Minecraft.

Bonsai Trees 3 is a great way to add trees without taking up too much space. The mod allows players to create Bonsai planters, where they can plant miniaturized versions of any of the game's trees, including Chorus Trees from the End or Crimson/Warped Mushrooms from the Nether.

Once the planter/pot has been placed, all players need to do is place some soil and then their sapling of choice. They can even harvest the small trees if they so choose.

The Bonsai Planters can be upgraded to automatically harvest the trees when they grow to their maximum size.

This mod not only improves the appearance of a build but also offers some extra materials on the side.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes