5 best Minecraft Dungeons enchantments in 2022

Enchantments are paramount in Minecraft Dungeons, similar to what they are in Minecraft. Each piece of armor and weapon, and there are many, can have several different enchantments. Like in the base game, some will be better than others, though players can put each to good use.

While they are all different, some are universally good. Many enchantments are applicable to a wide variety of weapons and armor. Here are the best ones that players can use on all types of items.

Best enchantments for Minecraft Dungeons players to use

5) Frenzied

This enchantment works best in close quarters. It will boost the speed of melee and ranged attacks by 10 percent, 20 percent, or 30 percent, based on the level of the enchantment. It will be active while the player is below half health, so it's great as a contingency plan for players to stay alive longer.

Upon reaching low health, players will start attacking quicker and be able to escape dangerous situations.

4) Thundering

Thundering is a great enchantment, and it can be fun for players to use. With this enchantment, there is a 30% chance a lightning strike will appear. This will deal significant damage to the enemies in the surrounding areas.

Many levels of Minecraft Dungeons can be overwhelming with the number of mobs. This enchantment is very useful in those situations.

3) Thorns

Thorns is an often overlooked enchantment in Minecraft, but not so in Minecraft Dungeons. While it does function the same way, it's with increased effect. The amount of damage dealt back to enemies is far greater in Dungeons.

100 percent, 200 percent, and all the way up to 300 percent can be dealt back, depending on the enchantment's level. With Thorns, defense is truly the best offense.

2) Chains

This enchantment is very useful because it provides players with options in the heat of battle. Chains will temporarily bind and seclude the mobs in the area to give players a chance to regroup.

At that point, they have the option to attack the defenseless mobs, heal themselves and their allies, or simply escape and move on.

1) Final Shout

This enchantment is widely considered one of the best in the game. Minecraft Dungeons players who are fortunate enough to equip this enchantment have an ace up their sleeve that can be very helpful.

If a player's health drops below 25 percent, all equipped artifacts will be activated with this enchantment. The cooldown period will be entirely ignored, which can be a game-changer. These enchantments are among the game's best and should be used when available.

