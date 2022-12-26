5 best Minecraft enchantments for exploration

Enchanting in Minecraft is a process in which players imbue pieces of their gear with powerful and beneficial abilities so as to improve their stats. Each enchantment is unique and helps the player in a different way. To stay safe while exploring the Minecraft world, players will need to enchant their weapons and armor with enchantments.

Players can enchant weapons, tools, armor, and books. However, in order to begin the enchanting process, they require an enchanting table, a rare ore called lapis lazuli, and a decent amount of experience points, or XP.

The great thing about enchanting tables is that they require obsidian and a diamond to build, both of which can be found deep below the surface of the Overworld and often lie at Y levels that contain lapis lazuli and XP farming opportunities as well.

How to use the enchanting mechanics to your advantage while exploring the Minecraft world

1) Feather Falling

Feather Falling is an enchantment that softens fall damage. It can only be applied to a player’s boots. Since many of the world's spawn sites and pathways are located at the top of mountain peaks or steep hills, one of the most frequent risks that players encounter is fall damage in the freshly produced Minecraft world.

The initial section of Minecraft’s survival mode often has players without armor, which maximizes the amount of fall damage they take, even when falling a short distance. Feather Falling, which has four levels of effectiveness, reduces the amount of impact damage players take when they fall.

Without Feather Falling 1, the maximum fall height a Minecraft player can survive without any piece of armor is 23 blocks. With Feather Falling 1,2,3, and 4, this changes to 25, 30, 35, and 41 blocks respectively. These values can make a huge difference when players are exploring thousands of blocks from their home/base, making Feather Falling an absolute necessity for exploration.

2) Aqua Affinity

In Minecraft survival, when a player tries to mine while their head is submerged underwater, their mining speed is five times slower than normal. During exploration, this can often result in players being unable to find an air pocket and drowning, therefore losing all of their hard-earned loot.

Aqua Affinity is an enchantment that counters this effect. It has only one level, and allows players to mine underwater at a faster rate.

Players can apply this enchantment to turtle shells, which serve as helmets. Turtle shells give players 10 extra seconds of water breathing, which can prove quite profitable when trying to collect large numbers of ore blocks from the bed of a water body.

3) Infinity

Infinity is one of the most fun enchantments to use in Minecraft. It gives players an infinite amount of arrows to use as ammo for bows and crossbows, provided that they have at least one arrow in their inventory.

While exploring the vast world of Minecraft, players are sure to run into a bunch of hostile mobs. Bows are some of the best weapons in the game because of their range, which allows players to counter enemy mobs while staying at a safe distance. Running out of arrows during combat scenarios can be fatal, which is why Infinity enchantment is so important.

4) Mending

Mending is an important enchantment in Minecraft because it uses experience earned during gameplay to restore the durability of a player's tools, armor, weapons, and so on.

Classified as a treasure enchantment, Mending can repair pieces of gear that the player is holding in their off-hand or is equipped in their armor slot, regardless of which earpiece is imbued with the enchantment. Technically, this can give most gear pieces infinite durability.

5) Fortune/Looting

Fortune, along with its dependable counterpart, Looting, is one of the most profitable enchantments in Minecraft. Fortune is used with pickaxes whereas Looting is made for swords. Both enchantments have three levels and increase the output obtained from mining and killing hostile mobs, respectively.

A great way to utilize Fortune is during a diamond mining trip, as each level of enchantment drastically increases the number of diamonds earned. Looting, on the other hand, is best used when collecting animal-based food items or ender pearls from the Enderman mob.

Minecraft has one of the biggest worlds in the entire gaming industry. It can be tedious and difficult to navigate at times, but it also encourages exploration. Players can explore the game’s world in a variety of ways. They can go on a land adventure with horses or camels, or they can get a raft or boat and sail to find new areas on the map.

However, before venturing out into the Minecraft world, players should always remember to enchant their gear in order to reduce their chances of dying from exposure to the world’s elements.

