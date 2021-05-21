5 best Minecraft enchantments for mining diamonds

In Minecraft, diamonds are one of the rarest and best items players can find. Diamonds are what players mainly search for, and they can only be found in specific places.

Diamonds can only naturally spawn between y levels 16 and down. Players will find diamonds at the bottom of caves and ravines, and on rare occasions, they can be found inside village chests.

Players can use diamonds to make some of the strongest equipment in the game. Diamond weapons & armor is the best equipment in the game, next to netherite.

Diamonds are also needed for players to craft enchantment tables to upgrade their weapons. Enchantment tables are crafted using four obsidian, two diamonds, and one book. Ironically, obsidian can't even be mined without a diamond pickaxe!

Players can add enchantments to their weapons to make mining diamonds much easier. There are multiple different enchantments that can be added to weapons in Minecraft.

In this article, players will learn the 5 best enchantments to make mining diamonds easier in Minecraft!

5 useful enchantments for mining diamonds in Minecraft efficiently

1. Fortune

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Fortune is one of the best enchantments to have when mining diamonds in Minecraft. Fortune increases the amount of diamond ore that is dropped out of a block when it is mined.

Players will also have an increased chance of obtaining rare drops from specific blocks. For example, players will have a greater chance of getting flint from mining blocks.

2. Efficiency

(Image via Reddit)

Efficiency is one of the best enchantments to have when mining diamonds as well. Efficiency allows players to mine diamonds faster than they can with a normal pickaxe.

Efficiency allows players to mine large clusters of diamonds in a reduced amount of time. Efficiency can be added to a pickaxe using an enchantment table or anvil. Players should note that diamonds can only be mined with an iron pickaxe and up.

3. Unbreaking

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Unbreaking allows players to get more out of the tool when using it to mine. This enchantment grants players with the ability to use the tool with a chance of durability not decreasing.

Players will be able to mine freely without continuously having to worry about crafting another pickaxe. The max level of enchantment for unbreaking is level three. Players can find this enchantment in a book or on an enchanting table.

4. Mending

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

Mending is a good enchantment for players to have in Minecraft in general. Mending allows players to take the XP that is earned from mining and other tasks, and use it to repair the weapons durability.

Since players will be mining a lot, this will be very helpful to have on a pickaxe. Players will also get a lot of XP from mining, so this enchantment will be used a lot.

5. Silk Touch

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

Silk touch isn't the best enchantment in Minecraft, but it can be helpful if the player wants to just mine diamonds as the original block. Silk touch allows players to mine the block as itself, and not the ore form.

Players can use this to mine diamonds and have it as a block and learn to smelt it themselves. Silk touch can be placed on any pickaxe in the game.