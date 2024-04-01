All new Minecraft 1.21 enchantments explained

Minecraft's new mace weapon might be one of the community's favorite 1.21 features. They are the first weapon type since crossbows and facilitate a unique way to fight. They convert fall damage into strike damage, allowing players a fresh and new PvP experience that takes a ton of skill to pull off. The damage is also quite good, at 1.5 hearts of extra damage per block fallen past the first.

In fact, Minecraft's base mace can instakill every boss on its own. But 1.21 is also adding three exclusive new mace enchantments, detailed below, to the game that somehow make this incredible weapon even stronger.

Minecraft 1.21's new mace enchantments

Density

What's even nastier is that none of these new enchantments are exclusive (Image via Mojang)

While almost every change the mace has seen since its introduction in experimental has enhanced its strength, the weapon's base falling damage was decreased from 2.5 hearts of damage per block fallen to 1.5.

However, the density mace enchantment has more than made up for this. Each level of the enchantment increases the damage dealt per block fallen. At Density V, this caps out at an extra 2.5 hearts of damage per block, adequately compensating for the slight base damage nerf.

Density remains the most common of the new enchantments and is available both within a Minecraft enchanting set-up and as enchanted books from loot and villager trades.

Breach

Piglins are probably the most common armored mob for breach utility (Image via Mojang)

The mace can get even deadlier, however, through the use of its second new enchantment. Breach reduces the effect of the target's armor by 15% per level. Since the enchantment caps out at level IV, the total armor reduction cap is 60%.

This effect is undeniably less useful in survival, as armored mobs aren't very common, but on any of Minecraft's best PVP servers, this effect is sure to be game-changing.

Breach is slightly rarer than density, but is thankfully still obtainable both via enchanting and as enchanted books, structure loot, and powerful Minecraft villager trading.

Wind Burst

Wind burst is both the rarest and hardest to get of the newbie enchantments, probably for good reason. The effect imbues mace smash attacks with a spring or pogo effect, bouncing players back into the air where they can attack again. This chain can continue for as long as they can land hits successfully.

There are three levels to the enchantment, with each level boosting the bounceback height the player gets. This has further increased the already huge skill ceiling for maces by giving talented gamers the ability to chain their smash attacks.

What makes Wind Burst the hardest 1.21 enchantment to get is that it requires players to take on ominous vaults. These are rarer versions of vaults that have better loot, found within more difficult versions of Minecraft's upcoming trial chambers activated via the bad omen status effect.