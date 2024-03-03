10 best Minecraft building hacks

Minecraft is one of the best creative outlets in gaming, allowing players to make almost anything they put their minds to. There have been a lot of new blocks and items added throughout Minecraft's many feature-filled updates, bringing new possibilities to the game. Builders have also developed incredible ways to combine blocks and items to get certain effects.

Below are 10 of the best Minecraft build hacks players can use to take their builds to the next level.

10 incredibly useful Minecraft build hacks

1) Quartz makes great marble

One of the game's most popular building aesthetics is fantasy. From large Minecraft castle builds to imposing marble pantheons, this has been a go-to style since the game's release. This means that knowing the right materials for these builds is important. Nether quarts make an incredible stand-in for real-world marble, making it a great choice for classicly-themed builds.

2) Modern ceiling lights

Sea lanterns make for good modern lights (Image via Mojang)

Sea lanterns are another hugely popular style of architecture found in the game. It is much more modern, attempting to recreate our daily cities and buildings in the game. Obtainable from Minecraft guardian farms, Sea lanterns are perfect for this build style. Placing them with half slabs so that they extend out slightly causes them to look nearly identical to modern fluorescent lights, for example.

3) Fences look good and have a use

Fences can keep mobs out of sensitive areas (Image via Mojang)

Fences are a useful tool for any builder to keep in their back pocket. They are cheap to make, requiring only wood, and can help add detail to a rustic build for little effort. Additionally, fences have a practical benefit, as they can stop mobs from entering certain areas. This is super useful for keeping a Minecraft farm build safe from being trampled by wandering animals and enemies.

4) Spawnproof blocks

Spawnproofing is a vital part of any good build. There are many different methods for stopping enemies from spawning. Half slabs can stop mobs spawning, but this is almost a side benefit for them. They were already a fan-favorite building tool due to their versatility.

Carpets can also spawnproof an area, as mobs need a full block to spawn. The ability to use any of Minecraft's many dyes to get different colors means there are many different places they can fit in.

5) Greenery does wonders

Plantlife might be the cheapest way to make a build look way better. Modern builds can take advantage of trapdoors and signs to make plant pots for indoor greenery, or players can add vines to their cozy forest cabin to add an overgrown feel. The best part of using leaves and vines to build is that they are cheap to get, as shears only need two iron ingots to craft.

6) Mushroom islands

Mushroom biomes are a totally safe place to build (Image via Mojang)

Similar to using spawnproof blocks, building in one of Minecraft's rare mushroom biomes is a great idea. Hostile mobs cannot spawn in mushroom islands, which means players have a lot more freedom when it comes to playing with light levels in builds. There is no need to worry about forcing spawnproof blocks into the build, so players can focus entirely on aesthetics.

7) Realistic fire effects

Campfires produce a realistic smoke effect (Image via Mojang)

Fire has a surprisingly versatile effect on buildings. Fires can be placed at the bottom of a fireplace to make a cabin feel cozy and welcoming or added to a smokestack to create the iconic billowing smoke clouds, as a few examples. However, the smoke produced by regular fire is quite disappointing.

Thankfully, campfires produce a much larger and better-looking smoke effect. This makes them the perfect choice for any fire-related builds.

8) Diversify the blocks

Texture variation in walls can add flair easily (Image via Mojang)

One of the easiest traps to fall into when building a Minecraft survival base is having the walls be made of a single material. It makes sense, initially, as that ensures that the blocks all match. However, it looks awful and boring. Adding blocks with unique colors and textures can spice up any base and make the game more immersive.

9) Basic patterns go a long way

A starter base with a simple floor pattern (Image via Mojang)

This hack is similar to the last. Much like the walls of a base, the floors are also often neglected. This is a shame, as the floor takes up much of the camera's view. Adding even a basic pattern, or one of Minecraft's best floor designs, can be a great way to inject new life into an old base.

And the best part of adding a pattern to a base's floor is that it is customizable. Players can use their favorite blocks and put as much or as little effort into them as possible.

10) Add bits

Buttons and signs are a great way to cheat in detail (Image via Mojang)

One of the hardest parts of building in Minecraft is figuring out how to add little details. Buttons, signs, and trapdoors are infamous for quickly taking a build from amateur to amazing.

If an area of a build looks flat or boring, add different combinations of bits; eventually, something will look great. This is a skill that gets better the more it's practiced. In time, builders will develop an instinct for where to place what.