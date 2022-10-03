5 best Minecraft farms for blocks in 2022

Most Minecraft farms are usually built to obtain different items from various sources. However, some of them are great for obtaining blocks as well. The only downside to some block farms is that players have to manually break them, which makes them semi-automatic instead of fully automatic. And yet, some of them can be quite useful.

In recent updates, Mojang has been adding a lot of new blocks to the game. Due to this, players have new content to play around with and create all levels of farms to obtain them.

Top 5 Minecraft block farms in 2022, ranked

5) Wool farm

Sheep can be automatically sheared to obtain wool blocks in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/McCaptain3210)

Wool is one of the blocks that can be farmed in the game with the help of sheep. Whenever these mobs are sheared, they soon grow their wool back. Since these blocks are quite useful in many ways, farming them is one of the best things that players can do.

To make a simple version of the farm, users can simply place a dispenser with shears inside them and place a hopper with chest to collect all the wool blocks that are dropped. An observer can detect whenever the sheep grows the wool and the dispenser can be activated accordingly.

4) Tree farm

Players will always need wood logs to create different things in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/VezPlays)

Wood is arguably the most needed resource in the game. As soon as players enter the game, the first block they must obtain is a wood log. Even after hours of playing, the material is still needed. Hence, players can create a farm to obtain an unlimited amount of it.

Since mangrove trees are new to the game, players can create a farm around them. Since mangrove propagules naturally grow on these trees, restocking the sapling chest on the farm can be easier.

3) Froglight farm

Froglights are brand new light emitting blocks in Minecraft The Wild Update (Image via Reddit / u/superdupermiso)

Froglight blocks are brand new light sources that were added to the game with The Wild Update; however, they are slightly tricky to obtain. When frogs eat the smallest Magma Cube mob, they drop froglights.

Talented players in the community have come up with several ways to create semi-automatic farms with which a lot of froglight blocks can be farmed. These can either be created in the Overworld or in the Nether.

2) Sculk farm

Sculk blocks can be farmed if players do not want to go to Deep Dark in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/nascimento14)

The Wild Update also came with the spooky Deep Dark biome with all kinds of new sculk blocks. These are arguably the most fascinating to interact with since some of them can hear entities and activate them. However, regularly going to the dangerous biome to mine blocks is bad news since players will spawn Wardens.

Hence, if they find a sculk catalyst block, they can simply create a sculk farm with the help of a spawner. Whenever it spawns hostile mobs, they will be strategically killed near the sculk catalyst and it will generate new sculk blocks to mine.

1) Mud farm

Mud is another new block in 2022 that can be farmed in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/DragonOfTheEyes)

Mud is also a brand new block which was added with The Wild Update in 2022. These naturally generate only in new Mangrove Swamp biomes but can be manually created by pouring a water bottle on a plain dirt block. This very feature is the base concept of a farm by which players can obtain an infinite number of mud blocks.

