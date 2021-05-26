How to get wool in Minecraft easily

In Minecraft, wool can provide players many options to be creative and help them make many things throughout the game.

To get wool, many players' go-to source is sheep, but that is not the only way to acquire the wool. When next to a sheep, Minecraft players can shear them with the shearing tool, which will give anywhere from one to three blocks of wool, without killing the sheep.

Letting the sheep live will result in them eating grass, allowing them to grow their wool back, leaving players with a constant source of wool.

Another way is to kill the sheep, which can result in mutton and wool being dropped. This is a great way for players to get wool to aid in the creation of beds for respawn spots, as well as fuel to keep players health up.

When shearing or killing the sheep, the wool that drops will be the color of the wool on the sheep. There are four different sheep colors throughout Minecraft: white, light gray, dark gray and black.

Players can dye sheep in Minecraft, which lets a sheep produce a particular color of wool, rather than having to dye it constantly. Sheep can be dyed in a variety of colors, and once sheared, they will continue to grow that color of wool.

Sources other than Sheep to get wool in Minecraft

Sheep are not the only way to receive wool. Upon killing spiders, players receive string. Four strings can make a block of wool. Adding a piece of colored dye, such as blue or green, can make the wool that color.

The new coloured palette also applies to sheep's wool in #MCPE 1.1! :D pic.twitter.com/RutU2Abba6 — Minecraft News (@beta_mcpe1) April 27, 2017

Wool can be used to craft beds, carpets, banners and paintings, which can be used to decorate homes. Carpets can make a home cozier, especially with certain colors.

When it comes to shepherd villagers, players can trade wool with them for one emerald. Occasionally, they will pay more emeralds for colored wool.

One thing in Minecraft that players always hunt for is fuel for stoves. The most common is coal, which is mined in stone areas, but wood is also used.

To get wool quickly from sheep, players can make sheep farms in Minecraft. These farms provide multiple sheep for shearing or killing in order to get lots of wool on a continuous basis. If you have a sheep farm, you will, in all likelihood, never run out wool.