5 best Minecraft food items for beginners (2022)

Food is an extremely important item to have during a playthrough of Minecraft. Fortunately, the game offers various ways in which a player can acquire food by hunting, fishing or farming.

Food not only replenishes the hunger level but also increases the saturation of the player and restores health. Players have an assortment of food items to choose from, however certain food items are better than others. During the initial stages of the game, consuming the correct food will make the gaming experience of players a lot smoother.

This article will list out the top five food items in Minecraft for beginners.

Best food items in Minecraft: What are they and how can players find them?

5) Bread

Crafting recipe for bread (Image via Minecraft)

Bread can be one of the main staples when starting a new world as it only requires three pieces of wheat to produce. It restores five hunger and six saturation points.

Wheat can be grown easily by using seeds which a player can acquire by breaking a grass block. Also, if a player comes across a village, wheat can be found in abundance as most villages in Minecraft have hay bales that give nine pieces of wheat from which three bread can be crafted.

4) Baked potatoes

A potato farm in a village (Image via Minecraft)

Baked potatoes are cooked potatoes and can simply be made by putting a potato in a furnace, smoker or a campfire. They are a great renewable source of food as potatoes can be grown by players.

Baked potatoes restore five hunger points and six saturation points. Players can find potatoes growing in villages and can then make their own farm to have a continuous supply of the food.

3) Cooked salmon

Another way of acquiring food in the game is by fishing. To fish the player first needs to make a fishing rod which can be done using three sticks and two strings.

While fishing, players can get cod, salmon, pufferfish and tropical fish along with other non-consumable items. Out of the four types of fish only two can be cooked, and those are cod and salmon.

Cooked salmon replenishes six hunger and 9.6 saturation points, which is higher than cooked cod. Fishing not only provides the players with food items but also other useful items that can be enchanted.

2) Cooked porkchops

Players can obtain porkchops initially by killing pigs which can drop up to three porkchops. When consumed raw it only restores three hunger points and 1.8 saturation points, however when cooked it replenishes eight hunger points and 12.8 saturation points.

Players can breed pigs using potatoes and carrots to produce offspring that, when grown, can also be used as a food source.

1) Cooked beef/steak

Cows and Mooshrooms drop upto three raw beef when slain. When consumed raw they only replenish three hunger points and 1.8 saturation points, but when cooked, they restore eight hunger points and 12.8 saturation points.

This is similar to cooked porkchops in Minecraft, however, cows are bred using wheat which is easier to grow. Any cooked meat is better than its raw alternative.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish