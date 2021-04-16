5 best Minecraft fuel farms in 2021

In Minecraft, there is always a need for fuel. Players require fuel to smelt and cook various items, including cobblestones, ancient debris, ores, and raw meat.

Many items can be used as fuel in furnaces, smokers, and blast furnaces. Many items are exclusively available only by smelting. Beginners and professional players need fuel to do some of the basic things in Minecraft.

Like many other resources, players can also create fuel farms in Minecraft. This article shares some of the best fuel farms in Minecraft. Some of these farms are easy to build, while few require experience and time.

5 Best Minecraft Fuel Farms

#5 - Tree log Farm

Wood items are the cheapest fuel in Minecraft. Players can burn all wood items in a furnace, smoker, and blast furnace. With a wood farm, players can quickly access tons of wood.

YouTuber Mysticat creates a semi-automatic wood farm that uses TNTs to break tree logs. After a sapling grows into trees, the piston pushes the logs out of the farm. There is a TNT duper that drops TNT when tree logs come under it.

#4 - Blaze Rods Farming

Blaze rods are mostly used in brewing potions. Players can get blaze rods by killing blazes. These fiery mobs can fly and shoot fireballs at any nearby players.

Farming blaze rods are easy as blaze spawners generate naturally in nether fortresses. Players can create a large room around a spawner for blazes to spawn and use flowing lava to direct them into a killing chamber.

Read: How to make a blaze rod XP farm in Minecraft

#3 - Bamboo Farm

Bamboo is among the fastest-growing plants. It is usable as a fuel in Minecraft; Players can create an automatic bamboo to get an infinite supply of bamboos.

This farm uses an observer to detect when the bamboo is grown to a certain height. On detection, it sends a Redstone signal to pistons that breaks the bamboo and pushes them into a water-collecting system,

#2 - Wither Skeleton/Coal Farm

Even though the wither skeleton farm is meant for their skulls, players can use it to farm coal as well. On dying, wither skeletons drop bones, coal, stone swords, and rare skulls.

The wither skeleton farm by Rays Works produces tons of coal. It is one of the most efficient wither skeletons farms. Players will find wither skeletons falling almost every second.

#1 - Dried Kelp farm

After lava buckets and blocks of coal, dried kelp blocks have the highest duration in a furnace. Players can find kelp in seas and ocean biomes. Players can farm them in a similar way to bamboo.

YouTuber Kmond shows how to build a kelp farm in Minecraft. Like the bamboo farm, observers detect when the kelp has grown and then activate the piston to break the kelp. Then, the kelp is taken to a furnace and turned into dried kelp.