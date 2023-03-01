5 best Minecraft gingerbread houses

Gingerbread houses are awesome, and so is Minecraft. So this means making a gingerbread house in Minecraft is awesome, right?

There are many such structures in the game that you can build, with varying degrees of difficulty. These builds are often made during the holiday season but can be done whenever possible.

This article is a collection of five of the best: they all look great, have different designs and styles, and are easy for anyone to build.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft gingerbread houses make for stupendous builds

1) Simple gingerbread house

This build is a great example of a simple gingerbread house that beginners and children can design. It's easy to follow, with step-by-step instructions on how to build it. These would be fantastic builds to try out on a creative server to test your building skills and see if others enjoy some of them.

The build is straightforward and looks almost like it could be a toy, the colorful blocks that go over the roof are incredibly cute and look just like gumballs. The incredible structure is made by the Minecraft YouTuber Another CF.

2) Gingerbread/Christmas house

This gingerbread house is themed around Christmas. It's made to look like a gingerbread house but also decorated for the holiday season! People make such structures for holidays like Easter; if you wanted, you could always redecorate the house to make it fit for whatever holiday you like.

The roof has a chimney, so you can make it look like smoke is coming out when you look up there, giving it an extremely aesthetic appeal. There's also a front door for people to enter through if they want to visit your house (or if you want them to). Finally, there are windows everywhere so you can see inside without going through any doors. This tutorial was made by the popular Minecraft YouTuber Zaypixel.

3) Cozy gingerbread house

This house is built with a variety of blocks, including mushroom blocks, cakes, and quartz. The Christmas lights and wreath make it look festive. It's also decorated with jukeboxes that act as a path to the front and helmets placed on armor stands to add to the path.

The whole structure was constructed by the YouTuber MCram, using various skills like building and decorating to build this cozy gingerbread home from scratch.

Inside is an open-plan living area with room for a fireplace and kitchenette; there's also enough room for an upstairs bedroom with windows overlooking your garden or backyard if you choose not to put that part up yet (it's optional). An amazing build for a roleplaying server, just due to how much you customize the build.

4) Cottagecore gingerbread house

This gingerbread house is a great option for those looking for a cottage-style home. It house has all the details you'd expect from such an architectural style, including a cute chimney and beautiful windows. The roof, walls, and doors are made to look just like a gingerbread house.

The lighting on this house is magnificent, making this beautiful house stand out significantly at night. This gingerbread house was constructed by the Minecraft YouTuber Herbivorous Dragon.

5) Big gingerbread house

This is a large, multi-roomed house with a fireplace, balcony, and roof terrace. The build looks even better when using the resource pack found in the video by YouTuber Blisschen.

The main room of this big gingerbread house has plenty of space for you to make yourself at home; it has a whole kitchen, multiple couches, and a dining room table. The inside and outside of the house are magnificently decorated. You can tell tons of time was put into this build.

Poll : 0 votes