5 best Minecraft Halloween maps in 2021

Minecraft features a ton of different maps, which can be downloaded and played by every player. Every map has different game modes, which make it unique. From SkyBlock to a zombie apocalypse, the Minecraft community never disappoints when releasing a map.

Halloween is a time of many events in Minecraft. Maps of Halloween-themed game modes pop up everywhere within the community. From big multiplayer servers like Hypixel to players playing Minecraft’s single player, everyone gets in the mood for some spooky game modes when Halloween arrives.

Top 5 Minecraft Maps to play this Halloween

5) Witch’s Stew

The Witch's Stew map (Image via Minecraft)

This map revolves around a witch called Queenzie, who is looking for someone to brew potions for her. To prove themselves fit for the job, they must cook five suspicious stews in five minutes, based on a list. When the time is up, they will have 5 other stews prepared for them, and must pick a safe dish for more points. The game will end if players choose the Witch’s Stew by falling into Queezie's boiling cauldron.

Download the map here:

4) The Wraithing Trials

The Wraithing Trails (Image via Minecraft)

In this map, an old mining village sits hidden in an old lake, beneath a towering dam. It is built to give access to the valuable resources the mine could provide. However, the mine is now abandoned and people are slowly moving out of the village. Players must run around, collect resources, and gear up. The weakest player will become the first Wraith.

Players can group up or spread out, and the Wraith has to find and destroy every last soul to win. Alternatively, the team of players has to find a way to kill the wraith. If they succeed, the village will be free for another night.

Download the map here:

3) Pumpkin Party Remastered

This map is a remaster of the original Pumpkin Party, and significantly improves on the map with more difficulties, better balancing, better game design and more costumes.

It features six minigames, and many costumes. 11 players can play on this map at one time. This map requires the use of a resource pack, which is linked inside the map for convenience.

The six minigames are:

Spider Run

Pumpkin Carving

Graveyard Mayhem

Shooting Gallery

Brewing Contest

Trick or Treat

Download the map here:

2) Pumpkin Manor

The Pumpkin Manor map (Image via Minecraft)

Pumpkin man has a set of hidden items to find. Players have to solve puzzles in order to find them, and beat the mysterious PumpkinMan, the creator of these puzzles.

This is a spooky Halloween map with a variety of puzzles to solve, such as codebreaking, hidden buttons and riddles. The gamemode is set to be peaceful so players can take their time and enjoy the spooky surroundings.

Download the map here.

1) Haunted Hide and seek

This Halloween-themed spin on Hide and Seek includes custom advancements, varied gameplay, alongside unlockable cosmetics and a spooky mansion to compliment it all.

Game Modes included:

Trick or Treat - The classic Hide n' Seek experience. Hiders are given a set amount of time to find a spot before the Seekers are released into the world.

Frozen in Fear - Much like Trick or Treat, Hiders are given a set amount of time to find a spot to hide before the Seekers are released, however, in this gamemode, once the Seekers are released, the Hiders must stay to the spot they chose and cannot move.

Ghost Tag - Freeze tag, but with a halloweeny twist.

Murderer in the House - A murder mystery-themed game.

Download the map here

Halloween is the best time to play the aforementioned game modes, particularly if players want to really get into some spooky scary shenanigans. They provide excellent bonus content to the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

