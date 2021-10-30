5 best Minecraft resource packs for Halloween

Minecraft is one of the most popular games to have ever existed. Despite being released back in 2010, it gets new updates to date and has many successful season-based events. With Halloween right around the corner, it is time once again to witness the spooky side of Minecraft.

Resource packs can change the look and feel of Minecraft. From changing block textures to replacing the Ender Dragon with Herobrine himself, resource packs make the game look different.

Listed below are five spooky Halloween resource packs that players must try out this Halloween.

Top 5 Halloween themed resource packs to experiment in Minecraft

5) Pumpkin Patch

The Pumpkin Patch resource pack (Image via planetminecraft)

This resource pack turns Minecraft's world into a shadowy land, with darkness being a significant factor even with the brightness set to "bright". It upscales the textures for almost every block in the game, which sits well with the theme of Halloween, and revamps the GUI.

A new skybox can be seen, with an updated model of the Moon. Also, many of the sounds are different from their vanilla counterparts, such as the sound of footsteps on wood and crows crowing.

Download the resource pack here.

4). Dokucraft Dark

This resource pack adds numerous new horror-themed textures to the game. It changes block textures to an almost dungeon-style look. The atmosphere is grim and spooky, with every item getting incredibly detailed textures.

Chests look like something out of Skyrim, and lava gets a dark red color similar to natural magma.

Download the resource pack here.

3) Overgrowth

The Overgrowth resource pack (Image via Minecraft)

The pack changes textures, so it looks more raw and ragged. It adds a new GUI, gives hostile mobs new, terrifying expressions, and makes the world darker, dynamic, and spookier. Also, the vegetation in each biome spreads out into an adjacent biome.

For example, the dark green grass of the Savanna biome can spread into another biome or can even be seen in the water.

Download the resource pack here.

2) Tissou's Zombie Pack

This pack makes Minecraft's zombies terrifying. It gives them new animations, new appearances, realistically terrifying new sounds, and even gives them a higher chance to spawn with a weapon in their hands.

There are many different zombie textures to witness, and a total revamp of the Zombie Villager is included.

Download the resource pack here.

1) Packtober Remastered

The Packtober Remastered resource pack (Image via planetminecraft)

Packtober Remastered is the ultimate Halloween texture pack. It is, as the name suggests, a remastered version of the Packtober texture pack. It adds several Halloween-themed textures and character models to the game.

The most notable of these is the Ender Dragon being replaced with Herobrine, flying in a chariot pulled by two skeleton horses and holding a scythe in his hand. It also replaces Shulker boxes and armor sets with pumpkins.

Download the resource pack here.

Minecraft has its share of jump scares and spooky moments, from eerie cave noises to the growling of an enraged Enderman. However, installing mods transforms Minecraft into a genuinely terrifying game, perfect for Halloween..

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

